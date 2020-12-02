ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN VIRTUAL OFFICE SOFTWARE LICENSING MANAGEMENT
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Aimia Loyalty Solutions Report Analyzes Emotional Loyalty by Vertical & Region
[November 05, 2019]

New Aimia Loyalty Solutions Report Analyzes Emotional Loyalty by Vertical & Region


MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimia Loyalty Solutions, a globally recognized leader in loyalty, released its Global Emotional Loyalty Report© revealing what drives consumers to be loyal to brands and loyalty programs internationally. Aimia's Loyalty Solutions experts provide a snapshot of the current loyalty landscape across 6 verticals (airline, hotel, retail, CPG, financial services and telecommunications) and five regions (US, UK, Australia, Dubai and Asia-Pac) highlighting the lack of distinction among programs by regions and by verticals.

This in-depth research report also reveals:

  • Key drivers of rational and emotional loyalty by region and vertical to determine what consumers say they want from loyalty programs compared to what they actually want;
  • How CMOs plan to allocate their budgets and efforts going forward, to determine if CMO priorities align with the emotional needs of consumers. 

Across the regions and verticals analyzed in the report, Aimia experts have concluded brands have an opportunity to ramp up their personalization efforts. With the amount of attributable data collected through loyalty programs, omni-channel personalization is one way of demonstrating your interconnection with consumers. Combined with machine learning tools that enable Next Best Experiences and targeted offers, consumers shouldbe able to tip and turn through their own unique loyalty journey.



From Aimia's CMO survey, 26% of CMOs are spending 50% or more of their budgets on acquisition, which speaks more to a churn problem than an acquisition problem. With the high cost of acquiring new consumers, more care needs to be taken to onboard them into the program properly.

"Not only does this study unlock insights into global emotional loyalty from a consumer's perspective, but it also speaks to a broader need to be truly customer-centric in your business strategy," said Cindy Faust, Chief Commercial Officer. "As we know, consumers are highly empowered and inundated with messaging constantly, yet they've become accustomed to brands offering nearly identical programs with little-to-no personalization or understanding of what matters to them. Looking at what appeals to consumers emotionally and ways to make their lives easier can fast-track your path to their hearts and to growing your brand advocates. Understanding their journey and leveraging the data and tools that enable 1:1 connections, such as our SmartJourney® methodology, will help you make business personal."


Download a full copy of the Global Emotional Loyalty Report here, or email loyalty@aimia.com for more information.

About Aimia Loyalty Solutions

At Aimia, we make business personal. As a customer-centric organization, we help brands identify and target key customer segments to deliver personalized brand experiences. Our SmartJourney® methodology takes a holistic approach where each brand interaction is designed to create a meaningful moment that drives advocacy and long-term customer growth. Through our people, proprietary methodologies and leading technology, we deliver personalized experiences with predictive results for top global brands.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aimia-loyalty-solutions-report-analyzes-emotional-loyalty-by-vertical--region-300951985.html

SOURCE Aimia Inc.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]





Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2019 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy