[November 05, 2019] New Rugged Supercomputing Servers Enable AI, HPC and Sensor Fusion Applications at the Edge

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) today unveiled the EnterpriseSeries™ RES AI rugged rackmount server line, bringing High Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities to aerospace, defense and other mission-critical applications at the edge.

“The proliferation of sensors, ever-growing data loads and the evolution of complex deep learning neural networks continues to increase computational demands, driving the need for supercomputing infrastructure closer to the edge,” said Scott Orton, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Trusted Mission Solutions group. “Through close collaboration with technology leaders such as NVIDIA and Intel, we’ve developed reliable parallel computing systems that accelerate demanding artificial intelligence (AI), signal intelligence (SIGINT), and sensor fusion applications where it’s needed the most.” Why it Matters: Evolving compute-intensive AI, virtualization, big data analytics, SIGINT, autonomous vehicle, Electronic Warfare (EW) and sensor fusion applications require data center supercomputing capabilities closer to the source of data origin. Delivering HPC capabilities to the edge presents challenges as every application has its own security, performance, footprint, budget and reliability requirements. To address this need, Mercury partners with technology leaders to align technology roadmaps and deliver cutting-edge computing in scalable, field-deployable form-factors that are fully configurable to each unique workload. What it delivers: Mercury’s rugged HPC servers leverage the latest data center processing and co-processing technologies to accelerate the most demanding workloads. Customer benefits include: The ability to scale supercomputing applications from the cloud to the edge with rugged subsystems that adhere to open standards and integrate the latest commercial technologies.

Maximized throughput through contemporary NVIDIA ® graphics processing units (GPUs), Intel ® server-class processors, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) accelerators, and high-speed networking.

Optimized performance for almost any mission-critical platform with multiple form-factors that withstand a broad range of field environments

Advanced security options that deliver trusted performance and safeguard critical data

Extended system longevity and product lifecycles to support the needs of aerospace, defense and other mission critical operations. Scalable Computing:

Engineered to handle massive workloads anywhere, Mercury’s supercomputing servers integrate the latest NVIDIA® GPUs and Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in environmentally resilient, rugged, expandable form-factors. To optimize performance in a small footprint, RES AI servers densely pack multiple processors and expansion slots in a range of compact chassis to support the unique application and deployment requirements of customers. Maximized Throughput:

Powered by NVIDIA Volta, Pascal™ and Turing™ architecture GPUs, Mercury's subsystems harness parallel processing to maximize throughput, boost productivity and push the boundaries of compute-intensive applications. A single RES AI 4U server supports up to eight NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs.





Trusted and Secure:

For security-imperative applications, Mercury’s servers can be customized with U.S. designed and manufactured motherboards and unique hardware and software protection layers that safeguard critical IP. When configured with Mercury’s self-encrypting, defense-grade solid state drives (SSD), RES AI delivers data-at-rest protection. A multi-platform compatible, secure hypervisor option that guards against cyberattacks, is also available.

Proven Platforms:

With a 30-year track record in delivering reliable processing solutions for defense applications, EnterpriseSeries products are known for their long life cycles, high performance, environmental resiliency, interoperability, and size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization. Availability: EnterpriseSeries RES AI rackmount servers are qualified with latest NVIDIA accelerators today. For more information on Mercury’s rugged server solutions, visit mrcy.com/servers or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com. Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter . Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2020 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made. Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2c9c5e1-923d-40fc-887a-11949d572258

