New Listing Site Launched with Action-Packed Promo Video

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new feature-packed sharing platform aims to streamline the communication process between those who possess extensive or specialized expertise, and those who are seeking that expertise. TestifyingExpert.com has recently launched and is receiving great feedback from its initial users. A promo video has just been released for the site, which offers an entertaining scenario where the site may prove to be essential.

The service provided by this online platform will most commonly benefit the legal arena. Law firms often hire expert witnesses or consultants on a contract basis to help with cases that require specialized expertise. Outside of the legal field, many companies often hire consultants on a contract basis to help with short-term projects. Therefore, listings on this new site are expected to receive significant web exposure and will gain attention from many different industries. Those who possesses knowledge beyond that of the average person in a particular field are welcome to create a listing. This can lead to extensive consulting work for experts who are hoping to profile their expertise, even if they are not interested in actng as an expert witness in court.





Those seeking the specific expertise of others can search for free, and gain instant access to the info they need. Others who are listing their expertise can access a free trial that requires no obligation or credit card. Location based search and intelligent features allow a targeted and efficient search process that quickly connects experts and searchers. Future plans for this platform involve development into an app for mobile devices, and continuous feature development to constantly improve the user experience. Expansion into international markets such as Canada and the United Kingdom are also under deployment.

