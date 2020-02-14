New From NSTA Press: A Fresh Approach to Teaching Essential Ideas About Food, Human Body Systems, and Matter and Energy Changes

How do our bodies manage to heal wounds, build the stamina to run marathons, and give us the energy to stay alive and functioning? The new NSTA Press book Matter and Energy for Growth and Activity prompts high school students to explore questions like these while learning about physical and biological systems.

Matter and Energy provides 14 lessons that deepen students' understanding of changes in plants and animals and the role of chemical reactions in the growth, repair, and activity of living organisms. The lessons unfold in two sections: (1) making sense of the matter changes involved in human growth and (2) making sense of the energy changes involved in human growth and activity.

The book comes in a Student Edition as well as a Teacher Edition, which shows sample student answers and explains the design rationale of each activity. Teachers also have access to online resources, including interactve media, videos, and handouts. The material in Matter and Energy builds on the middle school unit Toward High School Biology, also from NSTA Press.







Matter and Energy for Growth and Activity, Teacher Edition, has 420 pages. It's priced at $44.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $35.96. (Stock # PB448XT; ISBN # 978-1-68140-685-5)

Matter and Energy for Growth and Activity, Student Edition, has 200 pages. It's priced at $19.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $15.96. (Stock # PB448XS; ISBN # 978-1-68140-686-2)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

