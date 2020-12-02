[November 02, 2019] New Flexible Wireless Wideband Protocol Analyzer

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the Frontline X240 Wireless Wideband Analyzer covering wireless technologies of Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), 802.11 and 802.15.4. The Frontline X240, with state-of-the-art wideband software defined radio technology, when combined with the new Wireless Protocol Suite, offers an unparalleled combination of portability, configurability and deep protocol analysis. With the growing use of wireless technologies in the Internet-of-things (IoT) market, the roll-out of Mesh networks and location based services and the adoption of advanced audio codecs, design and test engineers need flexible protocol tools to effectively analyze, validate and troubleshoot complex product designs prior to, and after market introduction. Frequently, the wireless data must be correlated with many lines of wired digital data. The Frontline X240 with its flexible licensing supports the analysis of these wireless technologies alongside wired HCI UART and logic data. The X240 can be used with additional X240 units to improve wireless capture performance or synchronized with other protocol analyzers from Teledyne LeCroy using CrossSync™ functionality, to enable time-aligned analysis of multiple protocol interfaces. Whether working in a lab, drive testing in an automobile, or working in the field the Frontline X240 comprehensively analyzes data communications to quickly validate design implementations, measure performance, look for potential errors in the protocol behavior to enable shorter than ever time-to-market. "With more than four billion Bluetooth-enabled devices shipped annually, there is a growing need to fully test and validate the designs for interoperability and conformance. The ecosystem relies on test and measurement equipment to make this happen," said John Yi, CEO and Founder, Packetcraft, Inc. "We are pleased to see companies like Teledyne LeCroy offering tools to make testing and troubleshooting our Bluetooth protocol stack software easier and also help drive the adoption and interoperability of Bluetooth globally." "Not larger than the average paperback book, the sleek and powerful Frontline X240 provides message sequence charts, packet error rate statistics, throughput graphs, packet timelines and other critical protocol information, all in a customizable windowing system. It is made for mobility and is configurable to target the precise wireless protocol engineers need to analyze," said Paul Russell, VP Wireless Products, Teledyne LeCroy. The Frontline X240 Protocol Analyzer is available for order now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's Frontline web site at www.fte.com/X240. About Teledyne LeCroy Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com. ©Copyright 2019 Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.







Technical contact: Paul Russell – VP, Wireless Products (434) 249-8119 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center (800) 909-7211 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-flexible-wireless-wideband-protocol-analyzer-300949473.html SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]