[October 30, 2019] New Sandvik Coromant Center to Open in the Heartland of Manufacturing Innovation and Technology

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Holt, head of Sales Area Americas for Sandvik Coromant, announced a new Sandvik Coromant Center will open in Mebane, NC, a geography heavy with aerospace and automotive manufacturing and a strong culture of innovation. The new Sandvik Coromant Center will showcase the latest in innovation and digital machining. Sean Holt, head of Sales Area Americas for Sandvik Coromant announced today that a new Sandvik Coromant Center will open in Mebane, NC, where customers and partners will be fully immersed in the latest technology and superior digital machining techniques, including CoroPlus, the platform that brings connectvitity to manufacturing. Currently, Sandvik Coromant has a Production Unit in Mebane that manufactures special and standard products and will expand the existing production site space to fully utilize the capabilities of the current building. Mebane, NC, lies at the heart of all major aerospace and automotive customers within a radius of 200 miles and is easily accessible from three nearby airports. Coined "The Research Triangle," neighboring Raleigh-Durham has three major research universities: North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Construction is targeted to be completed near the end of 2020. According to Holt, "It is crucial to have a Sandvik Coromant Center located in the heart of our customer landscape, especially as we focus more on providing premium experiences to our most valuable customers. In addition, I see great potential for synergies resulting from the proximity to our Production Unit. We will be able to provide our customers and partners a fully integrated customer experience and enable closer alignment between supply and Sandvik Coromant Center functions." The new Sandvik Coromant Center will be a hub for training, R&D testing, customer projects, digital live machining, and most of all, an overall immersion into a state-of-the-art Sandvik Coromant experience. Complete with a large auditorium, integrated showroom and modern machine tools, this new Center will also house a digital live machining system for broadcasting training and machining demonstrations which will allow for collaboration with others from around the globe in real time. "The Sandvik Coromant Centers greatly help us to realize our ambition to shape the future together and achieve our business objectives. By investing in the Mebane Sandvik Coromant Center, not only is the goal to innovate, but also to build on the success of already existing locations in the Americas and foster cross-center collaboration. I strongly believe that Mebane can become a digital hotspot across our footprint," says Björn Roodzant, VP Marketing & Communications. Other Sandvik Coromant Centers in the US include Schaumburg, IL and Fair Lawn, NJ, as well as two Project and Training Sites in Gardena, CA and Brownsville, IL. The vision for all Sandvik Coromant Centers, including the new Mebane location, is that they are permanent trade shows where visitors will get the same immersive, state-of-the-art experience at all locations. For media inquiries: Angela Roxas PR & Sponsorships (201) 294-9160 angela.roxas@sandvik.com This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com The following files are available for download:







