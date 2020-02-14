[October 29, 2019] New Sensus Sonix IQ Gas Meter Goes Beyond Measuring With Smart Sensing

The new Sonix IQ™ is a game-changing smart gas meter created by Sensus, a Xylem brand. This compact, residential gas meter offers precise ultrasonic measurement, integrated communications and advanced smart sensing functions such as theft detection and continuous health checks. Gas utilities will benefit from greater operational efficiency and cost savings through remote management with this one smart meter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005231/en/ The new Sensus Sonix IQ residential gas meter's advanced smart sensing includes continuous health checks, theft and tamper detection, plus storage for 90-days of hourly data. (Photo: Business Wire) "The Sonix IQ delivers proven ultrasonic metrology with the highly integrated communications capability and performance of FlexNet, while adding critical control capability that ensures safety across the entire residential metering installation," said Sensus Vice President of Technology & Marketing Steve Toteda. "Residential ultrasonic metering technology has been in development for many years. The use of this technology for wide-scale residential deployment may be a game-changer for utilities in that the smart meters can be self-diagnostic and require less maintenance," said Black & Veatch (News - Alert) Principal Consultant Joe Turgeon. "This technology has the opportunity to transition the way utilities safely do business with residential customers through gas meters with integrated measurement and communications to provide more timely data collection and advanced features." Go beyond meter reading Ultrasonic meters are digital and highly precise. The Sonix IQ goes beyond meter reading to gather real-time consumption data and readily transmits and receives data with the integrated FlexNet® communication network. The smart meter stores 90 days of hourly data or twice the information of its predecessor.



"Now utilities can viably upgrade their mechanical meters and separate communications devices to a single, solid ultrasonic meter pool and significantly reduce the staff time and costs associated with repairing and replacing meter parts, batteries and communications devices," said Director of Global Gas Marketing Dan Bennett. This smart residential gas meter currently offers theft detection through a variety of flow indicators. It also performs continuous health checks through internal diagnostics.

Long-lasting and compact smart meter The Sonix IQ is long-lasting with 20-year battery life. The built-in FlexNet SmartPoint® communication device eliminates the need to maintain and replace the separate meter and radio devices on staggered schedules. It is also compact, about half the size of a traditional mechanical meter, and one meter size serves both the 250 and 400 class options. Sonix IQ can go anywhere; cramped installations or multi-meter banks servicing high rise apartments. "The next phase of the Sonix IQ will include a new standard for gas metering with features such as remote pressure monitoring and shutoff," said Bennett. Get the facts about advanced metering infrastructure and smart gas technology in this video. About Sensus Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers-from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses-do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com and follow @SensusGlobal on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. About Xylem Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges. The Company's products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company's approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands. The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all - that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005231/en/

