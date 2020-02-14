[October 28, 2019] New SecureTrust Report Assesses Process Maturity Across Major Industries for Continual Security Improvement

SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, today released the 2019 SecureTrust Global Compliance Intelligence Report, which reveals maturity ratings by industry for critical security processes from its Global Compliance and Risk Services assessments from July 2018 to June 2019. The report examined the maturity of security processes of over 400 organizations in industries ranging from e-commerce, retail and payment processor to telecommunications, petroleum and more. Organizations were given a maturity score from zero to five (with 3.5 or above recommended) derived from the SecureTrust Compliance Intelligence model which leverages the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ( PCI (News - Alert) DSS) baseline of technical and operational requirements for protecting data. The SecureTrust Compliance Intelligence model looks at eight key organizational control areas including: boundary defense, asset management, application software development and security, user management, data protection, facility controls, security testing and monitoring and training. The model is designed to provide a framework for organizations to chart progression for improving performance, capabilities and critical business processes. Findings illustrate an overall failure in process maturity by control area in the industries analyzed. The lack of periodic reviews to ensure successful management of key processes and to verify those processes continue to satisfy organizational objectives was a major contributing factor. Key findings from the 2019 SecureTrust Global Compliance Intelligence Report include: E-Commerce ranks highest overall -- E-Commerce at 3.01 has the highest overall maturity rating as an industry and has the top maturity score for each of the eight control areas, however, still falling short of the 3.5 recommended minimum. Telecommunications ranks second at 2.84 followed by Service Provider at 2.75. Hosting Prviders scored lowest overall at 2.14.

SecureTrust will host a live webinar on October 30th, 2019 at 1:00pm CDT to discuss report findings and dive deep into the state of global security maturity in key industries.

