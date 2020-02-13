[October 25, 2019] New Wave Esports Corp. Grants Stock Options, Restricted Share Units & Retains Ubika Corporation To Enhance Investor Relations

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES./ VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Esports") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 7,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and will expire on October 24, 2024. The Company also granted 7,400,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants. 1,850,000 RSUs vested on October 24, 2019, 1,850,000 RSUs will vest on February 24, 2020, 1,850,000 RSUs will vest on June 24, 2020 and 1,850,000 RSUs will vest on October 24, 2020. All Options and RSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan as approved by the Company's shareholders on September 20, 2019, and as disclosed in the Company's listing statement which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Investor Relations The Company also announces that it has retained Ubika Corporation ("Ubika") as a consultant to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services on behalf of New Wave Esports. Ubika offers a comprehensive research, communication and capital market exposure program designed to actively highlight the investment potential of companies like New Wave Esports. Ubika ill provide services for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term"). The Company will pay Ubika a cash total of $27,500 for the Initial Term, as well as 183,333 common shares of the Company which have been issued to Ubika at a price of $0.15. The common shares issued to Ubika are restricted from trading until February 26, 2020.



ABOUT NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. New Wave Esports is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

The Company's vision is to drive, energize, and accelerate the global growth of esports and competitive gaming, including affiliated companies, organizations, and technologies with the goal of enhancing experiences for players, fans, industry professionals, and investors. New Wave Esports plays a pivotal role in enhancing all aspects of the industry. They do this by opening the doors of opportunity for future growth in esports and competitive gaming. The Company has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California. For more company information and contact details, visit http://newwaveesports.com FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws. SOURCE New Wave Esports

