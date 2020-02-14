[October 25, 2019] New Research Finds The Salesforce Economy Will Create More than $1 Trillion in New Business Revenues and 4.2 Million Jobs between 2019 and 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced new research from IDC that finds Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners will create 4.2 million new jobs and $1.2 trillion in new business revenues worldwide between 2019 and 20241. The research also finds Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $5.80 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2024. Cloud computing is driving this growth and giving rise to a host of new technologies, including mobile, social, IoT and AI, that are creating new revenue streams and jobs that further fuel the growth of the cloud — creating an ongoing virtuous cycle of innovation and growth. According to IDC, by 2024 nearly 50 percent of cloud computing software spend will be tied to digital transformation and will account for nearly half of all software sales. Worldwide spending on cloud computing between now and 2024 will grow 19 percent annually, from $179 billion in 2019 to $418 billion in 2024. "The Salesforce ecosystem is made possible by the amazing work of our customers and partners around the world, and because of our collaboration we're able to generate the business and job growth that we see today," said Tyler Prince, EVP, Industries and Partners at Salesforce. "Whether it's through industry-specific extensions or business-aligned apps, the Salesforce Customer 360 platform helps accelerate the growth of our partner ecosystem, and most importantly, the growth of our customers." Because organizations that spend on cloud computing subscriptions also spend on ancillary products and services, the Salesforce ecosystem in 2019 is more than four times larger than Salesforce itself and will grow to almost six times larger by 2024. IDC estimates that from 2019 through 2024, Salesforce will drive the creation of 6.6 million indirect jobs, which are created from spending in the general economy by those people filling the 4.2 million jobs previously mentioned. "The tech skills gap will become a major roadblock for economic growth if we don't empower everyone - regardless of class, race or gender - to skill up for the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Sarah Franklin, EVP and GM of Platform, Developers and Trailhead at Salesforce. "With Trailhead, our free online learning platform, people don't need to carry six figures in debt to land a top job; instead, anyone with an Internet connection can now have an equal pathway to landing a job in the Salesforce Economy." Industry Economic Benefits of the Salesforce Economy

In this study, IDC looked at how the Salesforce Economy will impact revenue and job growth for six specific industries. Financial Services industry will gain $224.3 billion in new revenues and 730,900 new jobs will be created by 2024.

industry will gain in new revenues and 730,900 new jobs will be created by 2024. Manufacturing industry will gain $211.7 billion in new revenues and 765,800 new jobs will be created by 2024.

industry will gain in new revenues and 765,800 new jobs will be created by 2024. Retail industry will gain $134.8billion in new revenues and 539,700 new jobs will be created by 2024.

industry will gain in new revenues and 539,700 new jobs will be created by 2024. Comms and Media industry will gain $129.7 billion in new revenues and 473,800 new jobs will be created by 2024.

industry will gain in new revenues and 473,800 new jobs will be created by 2024. Healthcare and Life Sciences industry will gain $68.5 billion in new revenues and 222,600 new jobs will be created by 2024.

industry will gain in new revenues and 222,600 new jobs will be created by 2024. Government industry will gain $64.7 billion in new revenues and 254,400 new jobs will be created by 2024.



The Dynamic Salesforce Ecosystem

Salesforce's multi-faceted ecosystem is the driving force behind the Salesforce Economy's massive growth: The global ecosystem includes multiple stakeholders, all of which play an integral part in the Salesforce Economy. This includes the world's top five consulting firms, all of whom have prominent Salesforce digital transformation practices; independent software vendors (ISVs) that build their businesses on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform and bring Salesforce into new industries; more than 1,200 Community Groups, with different areas of focus and expertise; and more than 200 Salesforce MVPs, product experts and brand advocates.

Launched in 2006, Salesforce AppExchange is the world's largest enterprise cloud marketplace, and hosts more than 4,000 solutions including apps, templates, bots and components that have been downloaded more than 7 million times. Ninety-five percent of the Fortune 100, 81 percent of the Fortune 500, and 86 percent of Salesforce customers are using AppExchange apps.

Trailhead is Salesforce's free online learning platform that empowers anyone to skill up for the future, learn in-demand skills and land a top job in the Salesforce Economy. Since Trailhead launched in 2014, more than 1.7 million Trailblazers have earned over 17.5 million badges; a quarter of all learners on Trailhead have leveraged their newfound skills to jump-start their careers with new jobs. Indeed , the world's #1 job site, included Salesforce Developer in its list of best jobs in the US for 2019, noting that the number of job postings for that position had increased 129 percent year-over-year. Additional Resources

The Salesforce Economic Impact Model is an extension to IDC's IT Economic Impact Model. It estimates Salesforce's current and future share of the benefits to the general economy generated by cloud computing, and it also estimates the size of the ecosystem supporting Salesforce using IDC's market research on the ratio of spending on professional services to cloud subscriptions; the ratio of sales of hardware, software, and networking to spending on public and private cloud computing; and the ratio of spending on application development tools to applications developed. Note that the ecosystem may include companies that are not formal business partners of Salesforce but that nevertheless sell products or services associated with the Salesforce implementations. About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com . 1 Source: IDC White Paper sponsored by Salesforce, "The Salesforce Economy in the Next Five Years: 4.2 Million New Jobs, $1.2 Trillion of New Business Revenues," October 2019. Ecosystem includes all companies that provide the products and services that surround a Salesforce implementation. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-finds-the-salesforce-economy-will-create-more-than-1-trillion-in-new-business-revenues-and-4-2-million-jobs-between-2019-and-2024--300945285.html SOURCE Salesforce

