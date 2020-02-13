[October 24, 2019] New Ocean Unveils Intelligent Health Analytics for Personalized Medicine

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), preeminent provider of technology solutions and enterprise health management for employers, health plans and health systems announced the release of MyPath, a proprietary personalization solution designed to maximize the effectiveness of The Voyage, New Ocean's mobile enterprise health management platform and all of its content. MyPath is a first of its kind digital service that compiles information from medical and pharmacy claims data, labs and biometrics to create intelligent, personalized profiles for users, identify their risks for chronic disease and automate enrollment into digital chronic care plans. By combining data-driven embedded digital coaching with behavioral economics and behavior change science, New Ocean's platform drives an unparalleled user experience delivering the right information, reminders, tools and content just at the right time to help people form positive habits for sustainable behavior change and tighten both preventive and condition-specific gaps incare.



The growing crisis of chronic disease is increasing the demand for healthcare and driving up costs. According to Center for Disease Control (CDC) six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease like heart disease and diabetes, the leading cause of America's rising healthcare costs now 3.3 trillion dollars annually. New Ocean's platform takes aim and reducing those costs with a robust digital suite of solutions encompassing Asthma, Type 2 Diabetes, COPD, Hypertension, High Cholesterol, Post-Heart Attack Support, Angina as well as lifestyle management. New Ocean recently added Depression Management marking it the eighth digital chronic condition management program released by the company.

"With the expected dearth of 120,000 physicians by 2030, the need to take healthcare into your own hands will be more important than ever, said Hal Rosenbluth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "MyPath empowers users to better self-manage their health between provider visits. It is part of our commitment to go beyond wellness to improve health and reduce costs of healthcare in America. New Ocean's platform also addresses lifestyle management with programs focused on nutrition, physical activity, sleep, emotional well-being, stress management, financial well-being, smoking cessation, and responsible drinking. About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers organizations to foster a healthy culture. We deliver on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform that includes health and well-being programs people value. By using behavioral economics principles, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages research-based methodologies to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ocean-unveils-intelligent-health-analytics-for-personalized-medicine-300945146.html SOURCE New Ocean Health Solutions

