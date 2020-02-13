ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Privacy and HIPAA Compliant Models Now Available on Prosper's Model Factory
[October 24, 2019]

New Privacy and HIPAA Compliant Models Now Available on Prosper's Model Factory


Healthcare marketers now have a new privacy and HIPAA compliant way to create accurate customer segments and targeting models from Prosper's new Model Factory on AWS SageMaker platform.

Many marketers are under pressure to develop strategies and policies for dealing with new consumer privacy regulations taking effect January 1, such as California's CCPA legislation, in addition to Europe's GDPR privacy rules.

"For the healthcare marketing sector, which tops the list for increased marketing expenditures, a higher level of complex HIPAA rules for safeguarding confidential health data must also be complied with," said Phil Rist, EVP of Prosper Insights and Analytics.

Prosper's Model Factory solves the privacy challenges for CCPA and HIPAA through its 100% privacy compliant methods and models. All models are created from Prosper's unique accurate and anonymous dataset of consumer behaviors, attitudes and future intentions.

The Prosper Model Factory currently houses over 100 heathcare models, ranging from consumers planning on switching healthcare providers, to disease state sufferers such as diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety and many more. New models will be added regularly and can also be custom built. Click to view Models Available.



In addition, all models can be further enhanced with psychographic characteristics for increased context and effectiveness.

About Prosper


Prosper Insights and Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving financial services, marketing technology, retail and marketing industries. We provide global authoritative market information on US and China consumers via curated insights and analytics. By integrating Prosper's unique consumer data with a variety of other data, including behavioral, attitudinal and media, Prosper helps companies accurately predict consumers' future behavior and optimize marketing efforts and improve the effectiveness of demand generation campaigns. www.ProsperModelFactory.com


STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

