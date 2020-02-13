[October 24, 2019] New Benchmark Finds Up to 60 Percent Performance Improvements for InterSystems IRIS Data Platform™ Customers Using Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, today released the results of an internal benchmarking analysis in collaboration with Intel (News - Alert) . The InterSystems IRIS Data Platform™ achieved performance improvements up to 60 percent when paired with Intel Optane DC persistent memory, demonstrating its combined ability to accelerate system performance. Digital transformation strategies are placing ever increasing demands on system performance. InterSystems (News - Alert) has long had a reputation for delivering highly performant and scalable data platforms that push the performance envelope. Our collaboration with Intel has allowed InterSystems to tune our software for the next-generation of processor architectures being developed by Intel. Intel Optane DC persistent memory removes latency associated with traditional memory solutions, bringing needed data closer to the processor. This offers significant throughput gains including increasing database cache efficiency and write throughput for jornals.



Benchmarking Intel Optane DC persistent memory on InterSystems latest platform, InterSystems IRIS, showed impressive performance gains. Results demonstrated 20 percent improvements on read-intensive benchmarks due to improved processor architectures with indications of greater performance increases due to improved system scalability. On write-intensive benchmarks, InterSystems IRIS was able to take advantage of the persistent memory's AppDirect mode and the greater bandwidth and extremely low latency to deliver up to 60 percent improvement. Intel Optane DC persistent memory also provided increased scalability and a significant reduction in elapsed runtime. By adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to the compute environment, InterSystems IRIS users can accelerate system performance which is key for compute intensive tasks such as artificial intelligence and machine learning deployments. "Pushing the envelope of system performance to increase the accessibility of internal and external data is core to InterSystems mission," said Scott Gnau, vice president of Data Platforms at InterSystems. "Working closely with Intel to improve the performance curve for our joint customers is critical. The combination of Intel Optane technology and InterSystems IRIS empowers organizations to achieve operational goals while accelerating data-driven innovation."

"Intel Optane DC persistent memory delivers the performance of memory with the capacity and data permanence of storage," said Alper Ilkbahar, vice president and general manager of Datacenter Memory and Storage Solutions at Intel. "As these new benchmarks show, data analysis platforms such as InterSystems can significantly increase performance by moving more operations to the memory system and avoiding longer-latency reads and writes to disk or SSDs." Intel and Optane are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information on InterSystems IRIS Data Platform, please visit https://www.intersystems.com/products/intersystems-iris/. About InterSystems InterSystems is the information engine that powers some of the world's most important applications. In healthcare, business, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems has been a strategic technology provider since 1978. InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.intersystems.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005557/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]