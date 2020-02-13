[October 24, 2019] New Brightline Transformation Compass Guides Organizations to Successfully Navigate Transformation Initiatives

The need for global organizations to be agile and responsive in a digital age is widely recognized, yet leaders of large global organizations still struggle with executing on transformation initiatives. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on a survey of directors, CEOs, and senior executives that found that transformation was their No. 1 risk in 2019. The research, conducted by the NC State Enterprise Risk Management Initiative, predicted that the top risks for organizations in 2019 would be "existing operations meeting performance expectations," and "competing against 'born digital' firms." For organizations to compete with their new digital competitors, they must rapidly transform. To help organizations overcome obstacles to transformation, Brightline™, a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative, has released its new transformation framework at the Strategy@Work conference in New York City. The Brightline Transformation Compass is an invaluable playbook for executives who are on the front line facing the challenge of transformation organizations.



"Transformation efforts today are more likely to fail than succeed," said Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of Project Management Institute. "And when transformations fail, it costs organizations time, money, and effort. To help improve these results and avoid waste, PMI started Brightline as a strategic initiative to bridge the gap between strategy design and delivery. Brightline creates much-needed tools, including the new Brightline Transformation Compass (News - Alert), to help senior executives accomplish this vision." "The key to a successful transformation is building a movement that aligns inside-out and outside-in approaches," noted Dr. Behnam Tabrizi, the co-author of the framework's Compass Methodology. Dr. Tabrizi is a renowned expert in transformation and has served on the teaching faculty at Stanford University and its executive programs for the past 25 years. He has studied over one thousand transformations and advised more than 100 global organizations in their transformation. A transformation guided by the Brightline Transformation Compass is led by committed senior leaders inside the organization and authored and driven by large numbers of their own employees - the management and front-line team members who have a stake in the organization's success.

The Brightline Transformation Compass is built on five critical and mutually reinforcing building blocks for successful transformation. The Compass Methodology, a three-step process that helps leaders drive transformation efforts and start seeing tangible results in the most rapid way, supports these building blocks. The methodology guides leaders in inspiring their organization for change by mobilizing key elements to drive the change, and in shifting the organization to effect transformation. By making the step-by-step transformation framework playbook available for free, the Brightline Transformation Compass empowers leaders and employees to successfully lead and implement transformation across entire organizations. Visit compass.brightline.org to download and apply the framework to your change initiatives. About Brightline Initiative Brightline™ is a Project Management Institute (PMI) initiative, together with leading global organizations, dedicated to helping executives' bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. Learn more at www.brightline.org. Brightline Coalition Project Management Institute (PMI) - Boston Consulting Group - Bristol-Myers Squibb - Saudi Telecom (News - Alert) Company - Lee Hecht Harrison - Agile Alliance - NetEase Academic and Research Collaboration Technical University of Denmark - MIT (News - Alert) Consortium for Engineering Program Excellence - Duke Corporate Education - Insper - IESE - University of Tokyo Global Teamwork Lab - Blockchain Research Institute View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005265/en/

