[October 23, 2019] New Flagship Mobile Processor and 5G Modem Unveiled at Samsung Tech Day

Samsung (News - Alert) Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced at its annual Samsung Tech Day event two silicon products that are specifically tailored for future mobile devices that will make intensive use of video and artificial intelligence (AI) applications as well as 5G communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005829/en/ Samsung's New Exynos 990 Premium Mobile Processor (News - Alert) (Photo: Business wire) Both the Exynos 990 premium mobile processor and ultra-fast next-generation 5G Exynos Modem 5123 harness the most advanced 7-nanometer (nm) process technology using extreme ultra-violet (EUV) to provide unprecedented performance and accelerated product development options for mobile manufacturers. "All around us, milestone technology advances are imminent. Mobile 5G technology is opening new avenues for communication and connection, while AI is poised to become an everyday tool for people worldwide," noted Inyup Kang, president of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung's Exynos 990 and Exynos Modem 5123 are perfectly adapted for high-volume applications of 5G and AI, and to help the world's most ambitious enterprises, large and small, achieve their goals of bringing new capabilities into the markets they serve." New levels of mobile gaming and other graphics-intensive operations are enabled by the Exynos 990's incusion of an embedded Arm Mali-G77 GPU, the first premium GPU based on the new Valhall architecture, which improves graphic performance or power efficiency by up to 30 percent. That comes in addition to an overall 13-percent performance boost from an extremely powerful and flexible tri-cluster CPU structure that consists of two powerful custom cores, two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores.



At the same time, the Exynos 990 makes on-device AI practical with a top class dual-core neural processing unit (NPU) and improved digital signal processor (DSP) that can perform over ten-trillion operations (TOPs) per second. Localizing AI in a smartphone or other mobile platform allows data to be processed on-device, rather than going through a network and a server, for better data privacy and security. In addition, enhanced detection and recognition of faces or facial landmarks, objects and scenes, allows the NPU to provide stronger and more secure user authentication, optimal camera settings for pro-grade photographs, and more.

Next-generation mobile connectivity needs are addressed by the 5G Exynos Modem 5123, one of the first 5G modem chips manufactured using a 7nm EUV process. It supports virtually all networks, from 5G's sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums to 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE (News - Alert) , with outstanding downlink speed across the board. In 5G, with up to 8-carrier aggregation (8CA), the modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1-gigabits per second (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks by supporting higher-order 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM). The Exynos 990 complements these modem speeds with a very wide memory bandwidth that supports LPDDR5 data rates of up to 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s). The processor also features a 120Hz refresh-rate display driver, which makes games come alive by reducing screen tearing and enables smoother animations even on devices with multiple displays, such as foldable phones. Also on board is an advanced image signal processor (ISP) that supports up to six individual image sensors with concurrent processing of three; this enables pro-grade photography, with resolution up to 108-megapixels. The Exynos 990 and Exynos Modem 5123 are expected to begin mass production by the end of this year. For more information about Samsung's Exynos products, please visit http://www.samsung.com/exynos About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005829/en/

