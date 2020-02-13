[October 23, 2019] New Prostate Cancer Care Team Web Portal Provides Resources for Managing the Disease

Prostate cancer nonprofit Us TOO International, in partnership with numerous professional healthcare member organizations, announces the launch of The Prostate Cancer Care Team Hub - an educational website portal for men living with prostate cancer. Content supports the benefit of a prostate cancer patient forming a team of multiple healthcare professionals, each providing specialized expertise. The approach provides the patient with more comprehensive knowledge to help ensure shared decision making. The ultimate purpose is to help more men move closer to an ideal patient experience specific to prostate cancer testing, active surveillance or treatment, and management of side effects. The Prostate Cancer Care Team Hub features information about the expertise of various healthcare professionals to consider when a man is building his healthcare team with members that may include a: primary care physician, urologist/prostate cancer surgeon, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, pathologist, genomic/genetic specialist, physician assistant, financial navigator, nurse practitioner, nurse navigator, pelvic floor specialist, sexual health counselor, family caregiver, support group, social worker, pharmacist/specialty pharmacy, and mental health professional. The hub portal also features links to additional resources. "We're very pleased to provide the prostate cancer community with access to The Prostate Cancer Care Team Hub," stated Chuck Strand, CEO of Us TOO. "All of the resources and services provided by Us TOO help to educate and support men with prostate cancer, and their loved ones. The hub portal is a great addition to our onine information for building the ideal healthcare team to minimize the impact of prostate cancer and maximize the quality of life."



Visit the Prostate Cancer Care Team Hub at www.prostatecancercareteam.org. The Prostate Cancer Care Team Hub is presented by Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education and Support Network and developed in collaboration with the following healthcare provider member organizations: AANP (American Association of Nurse Practitioners), ACCC (Association of Community Cancer Centers), AONN (Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators), AOSW (Association of Oncology Social Work), AUA (American Urological Association) / Urology Care Fndn., CAN (Caregiver Action Network), CancerCare, CSC (News - Alert) (Cancer Support Community), COA (Community Oncology Alliance), Conquer Cancer (The ASCO Foundation), Mental Health America, National Alliance for Caregiving, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), NBNA (National Black Nurses Association), National Association of Hispanic Nurses, National Hispanic Medical Association, NMA (National Medical Association), ONS (Oncology Nursing Society), Society for Participatory Medicine, SUNA (Society of Urologic Nurses and Associates), and Veteran's Health Council.

For information on prostate cancer or Us TOO International, visit www.ustoo.org, email ustoo@ustoo.org, or call 800-808-7866. About Us TOO International Us TOO International is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1990 that provides educational resources, support services and personal connections to the prostate cancer community at no charge to help men and their spouses/partners and loved ones make informed decisions about prostate cancer detection, treatment options and related side effects. In addition to more than 200 support groups throughout the U.S. and abroad, Us TOO provides monthly newsletters, educational events, Inspire online support community, toll-free HelpLine, printed materials and a comprehensive website (www.ustoo.org). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005713/en/

