New Capital Partners Invests in SMR Worldwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Capital Partners (NCP), a private equity firm in Birmingham, Ala., today announces that it has partnered with SMR Worldwide, a leading provider of ITAD and e-waste solutions headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Originally formed in late 2014 out of a Duke University dorm room by co-founders Shelly Li and Arun Karottu, SMR attributes its success to its unique vision: transforming yesterday's technology into the supply chain of tomorrow. Operating with a dedication to its core values, SMR Worldwide provides an array of software-driven solutions, including data destruction, decommissioning, redeployment, remarketing, recycling and more. SMR Worldwide grew from a single location in 2014 to three facilities over five years, and the company was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in Augst. SMR plans to add new facilities, introduce innovative solutions and expand its capabilities to service the growing needs of its customers.



Paul Pless, Principal at New Capital Partners, said, "We are pleased to partner with Shelly Li and the SMR team to build on their tremendous success. SMR meets a critical need in the market – delivering software-driven ITAD solutions with best-in-class transparency and analytics to a diverse group of Fortune 1000 customers. With what this team has already accomplished in its short history, we believe that the future is very bright for SMR." Shelly Li, Co-Founder and CEO of SMR, said, "New Capital Partners' solid track record of empowering owner-operators resonated with the SMR team. We look forward to a partnership that will further our value-added impact on behalf of our customers, our employees, our industry and the Earth."

League Park served as exclusive financial advisor to SMR Worldwide. About New Capital Partners New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm comprised of former operators headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP makes investments in niche technology and services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging our extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by cultivating true partnerships with management teams and focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com. About SMR Worldwide SMR Worldwide's mission is to transform yesterday's technology into the supply chain of tomorrow. We partner with the world's leading manufacturers, highest volume IT distributors and retailers, and most privacy-obsessed enterprises. Our focus is to deliver the best turnkey ITAD programs from end-to-end, protecting our customers' brand and reputation while minimizing environmental impacts. About League Park League Park is a boutique investment bank that professionally and ethically advises clients on strategies aimed to maximize shareholder value. We assist middle market companies with transactions that generate value through mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, capital raising, and outsourced corporate development. Contact: Susan Elliott, Marketing Manager

