[October 22, 2019] New Black Box Channel Partners C.N. Rood and VP Media Solutions Will Support the Benelux Broadcast Business

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Oct. 22, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced that C.N. Rood and VP Media Solutions have joined its channel partner program. VP Media Solutions (Belgium and Luxembourg) and C.N. Rood (Benelux region) will offer their broadcast customers the complete Black Box high-performance KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) solution portfolio, including the award-winning Emerald™ Unified KVM extension and matrix switching platform, which allows users to access both physical and virtual machines.







"We are delighted to be partnering with two well-known and highly respected suppliers to the Benelux broadcast industry," commented Bertrand Favier, Benelux sales director for Black Box. "By working with C.N. Rood and VP Media Solutions, we gain a larger platform that augments the already established position of Black Box in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Working more closely with Black Box, they gain even greater technical and support resources in delivering solutions to customers in this region." Founded in 1938 and based in Zoetermeer (the Netherlands) and Zellik (Belgium), C.N. Rood has developed over the years into one of the most important providers of video test and monitoring solutions, audio measuring/processing/converting instruments, and high-speed cameras for the broadcast industry in the Benelux region. With an extensive product range from more than 100 select partners and backed by a modern service and support team that takes care of implementation, modification, and repair, the company is able to deliver solutions that address every customer's unique needs.



Founded in 1975 and based in Brussels, VP Media Solutions was among the first in the Benelux region to exploit the potential of a converged IT/broadcast world. Leveraging the expertise of its highly creative, flexible, and experienced media technology professionals, along with partnerships with world-leading software and hardware technology developers, VP Media Solutions offers architecture and consulting services, training, after-sales support, and media services to the international media entertainment industry.





Further details on Black Box and its full product portfolio are available at www.blackbox.eu.



# # # About Black Box Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.



In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.



To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.eu and follow us on Twitter @BlackBoxEMEA.



Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.



