New Aurora Wall Sconce from Tivoli Lighting Offers Form and Function in Deco Designs

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its Aurora Wall Sconce, a slim-profile fixture available in four unique Deco designs, multiple color temperatures and sizes to provide beautiful form with functional lighting for commercial, municipal and residential applications.

Aurora Wall Sconce features a slim 2 3/16-inch profile in Diamond, Maze, Spectro and Level designs. Tivoli Lighting also offers optional custom designs to fit specific lighting needs. The wall sconce has a light output range from 661 to 2170 lumens and is compatible with TRIAC 120V dimmer to meet a wide range of illumination requirements.

Available in 3000k, 4000k, 5300k and 6500K with an 80+ CRI (News - Alert) operating at 100-277 VAC, all of the Aurora Deco designs come in 12-, 24-, 36- and 48-inch fixture lengths an feature a proprietary adjustable wall mounting system for quick and easy installation.







Delivering long performance life, Aurora Wall Sconce maintains 70 percent of its lumens at 60,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty. The fixture is ETL listed for product compliance to North American safety standards. For more information about Aurora Wall Sconce, contact Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101 or visit http://www.tivolilighting.com/aurora.html.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli's team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

