[October 22, 2019] New Test and Measurement Solutions Announced by Interface at the 2019 Automotive Testing Expo

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, the long recognized leader in force measurement solutions, is showcasing three innovative solutions for advanced test and measurement capabilities for the automotive industry at the 2019 Automotive Testing Expo in booth #6022C on October 22-24 in Novi, Michigan. The products include the AxialTQ™, as well Interface's new Bluetooth® Telemetry System (BTS), Wireless Telemetry System (WTS) and ConvexBT™ Load Button technology. "The Interface innovations on display at the Automotive Testing Expo demonstrate our continued commitment to adancing technologies utilizing our decades of engineering prowess in force measurement," said Joel Strom, CEO, Interface. "Our customers will enjoy the hands-on experience they can take part in at the expo."



The new products feature expanding capabilities and emphasize the future in force measurement. Experts and engineers from Interface will demonstrate AxialTQ's latest abilities, along with various applications for BTS and WTS. Visitors of Interface's exhibit will also see a sneak preview of the soon to be unveiled ConvexBT Load Button technology. The revolutionary AxialTQ is the first of its kind in precision wireless rotary torque transducers with simultaneous analog and digital output options that enable real-time control and data collection with high accuracy. With stator and output module mounting flexibility, there are infinite configurations available to meet various vehicle and industrial testing requirements.

Interface is also showcasing its advancements in telemetry systems with both Bluetooth and wireless features. Interface's BTS and WTS solutions enable torque transducers, load pins, load cells, and multi-axis sensors to transmit output to a device, display, PC or other system. It wirelessly communicates with different types of receivers such as mobile devices, displays, handheld readers, analog outputs, relay modules and computer interfaces for easy configuration of the application. The new products, along with interface's industry leading LowProfile® Load Cells, Mini Load Cells, instrumentation and calibration systems, are on display at the event. Attendees can register for free here. About Interface

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

