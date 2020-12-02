[October 22, 2019] New P51U Versatile All-in-One from Shuttle Computer Group for POS, POI, Kiosks

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces the P51U, its new fanless AIO (all-in-one) computer with a 15.6-inch multi-point touchscreen with a narrow bezel design. The 10-point touch-response capacitive screen supports customizable applications in digital signage, retail, wayfinding, kiosks, food service, medical, queueing, entertainment, and other interactive computing applications, even with glove operation.

“The P51U is a new design for Shuttle, and fits into our AIO category seamlessly,” said Tosh Akhgar, solutions manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “It’s made for those who need a versatile, powerful AIO that fits into any environment.” The P51U’s fanless design means that dirt and dust doesn’t get into the computer; it’s a robust form factor, operable in 32° to 104° F, which is especially effective in industrial or commercial applications. It boasts IP54 certification for dust and water resistance, perfect for challenging environments where the touch screen may be exposed to humidity and occasional splashing of water. It can stand alone or be VESA-mounted. Offering 8th generation Intel® Intel Whiskey Lake-U Celeron 4205U 15W CPU i3-8145U/i5-8265U (optional), the P51U has memory support up to DDR4 2133 MHz memory Max. 32GMHz, with built-n Intel® UHD Graphics to play full Ultra HD/4K content on external displays. It’s a robust powerhouse that drives two additional displays via built-in HDMI™ and VGA outputs for greater versatility. The P51U also supports a 2.5" SATA3 device bay for a solid-state drive or hard drive for added expansion.



Shuttle’s P51U includes a connectivity options used for a wide variety of applications, including two COM ports (RS232), four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. It can also be connected to two external displays via built-in HDMI and VGA outputs, providing productivity benefits for various content. The P51U features the Intel® Gigabit network interface for high-speed LAN connections and has a built-in IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac+BT4.2 wireless network module to provide high-speed wireless data transmission.

Users save on energy costs as well as the cost of on-site service with the P51U’s Power-On by RTC function. Automatic ‘Power On’ and ‘Power Off’ times by RTC via BIOs, or the Windows task scheduler, can be set. An optional built-in battery supports up to seven hours of runtime, so the P51U will continue to operate, even during an unexpected power outage. Optional accessories and expansion options are available for various kiosk, digital signage and POS applications, including a 4G antenna kit (WWN02) for wireless connectivity; a COM/RJ11 board (POS03); and NFC module (PNFC03) to integrate peripherals and allow for more diverse applications. The P51U is available in November, 2019 through computer resellers; it comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor. About Shuttle Computer Group Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems. For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com. or call 1-888-972-1818. Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Contact: Nancy Napurski Lionheart Communications 585-967-3348 nnapurski@lionheartpr.com

