New Digital Capabilities from Principal Streamline Term Insurance Purchase Process

In an effort to increase insurance coverage in the U.S. and simplify the term insurance purchase process, Principal Financial Group® has announced a new digital experience, Principal Life Online. This innovative, digital solution streamlines the term life insurance buying experience from application submission to policy delivery. Principal Life Online can save an average of 30 days from the traditional paper term purchase experience and is up to 3x quicker than the previous experience. "Customers expect a seamless online experience in most places they shop, but insurance hasn't historically been easy to purchase," said Greg Linde, senior vice president of individual life insurance at Principal®. "Principal Life Online helps qualified customers get covered quicker and with less hassle and helps advisors better serve their clients." How it works The process is quick and easy. The advisor submits a ticket - just likethey do today. Principal emails the online application to the client. Once completed, qualified applicants go through the Accelerated (News - Alert) Underwriting process, which eliminates the need for labs for approved individuals. Once the policy is issued, Principal emails the policy to the customer for review and e-signature. Then the final policy is emailed to both the advisor and client.



"Our Principal Life Online process has been a game-changer for the industry," added Linde. "Six in 10 Americans don't have individual life insurance1. By making it easier for people to get coverage, we hope to increase the number of Americans who have enough to protect their loved ones." About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com. 1 LIMRA/Life Happens View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005772/en/

