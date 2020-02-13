[October 22, 2019] New Research from inRiver Identifies Top Reasons B2B Product Launches Fail Across Channels

inRiver, a leading SaaS (News - Alert) provider of product information management (PIM) solutions, today released: How B2B Companies Solve Challenges of Revenue and Scale with Better Product Information. The third party research analyzes responses from more than 1,300 business decision makers across sectors including manufacturing, food and beverage, construction, fashion and luxury goods to identify common drivers of lost revenue, delayed or cancelled product launches, and customer dissatisfaction among global businesses as well as the impact of consumerization of B2B practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005661/en/ New research from inRiver identifies top reasons B2B product launches fail across channels. For more information and to download the study, visit: https://bit.ly/35JQW9z (Photo: Business Wire) All industries included in the survey expect an uptick in revenue around a new product launch. However, businesses miscalculate the impact erroneous product information has on revenue potential, critical relationships among distribution partners, a brand's ability to go to market faster than the competition, or in building and sustaining trust among customers. This new report is part of inRiver's commitment to educate enterprises on trends and insights that affect business growth and how to solve them via Adaptive Merchandising.™



The definition of Adaptive Merchandising is knowing how customers are making purchasing decisions, adapting to their needs and merchandising product content so that they make the most informed purchase decisions. Highlights of the B2B report:

Incorrect product information is the leading driver of lost revenue around a launch: 1 in 3 US businesses have had product pulled from shelves or experienced a delayed product launch because of inaccurate or inconsistent product information. Among the 26% of UK businesses where this has happened, 33% identify this as a frequent challenge. This is also a key driver of product returns among German businesses, and core source of customer dissatisfaction. Competition will continue to intensify: The average business has more than five competitors, and for some enterprises, this exceeds 15 competitors. All global businesses are experiencing greater competition since 2014, and expect this to increase. This is in addition to planning around the "Amazon Effect" and new online channels or distributors. The industries most impacted are construction and industrial manufacturing as syndication of content is difficult for thousands of SKUs and products. Automation remains a struggle: Keeping track of product information updates is a global challenge as many product detail updates are still manual. In the US, 52% of business leaders identify this as a major pain point, particularly around what information is updated and where. In the UK and Germany, the larger challenge hinges on ensuring product details meet all the standards, formats and compliance standards of a new market or channel. "When it comes to an effective and profitable product launch or development of a new channel, the devil is in the details," said Thor Johnson, CEO, inRiver. "Millions of dollars and thousands of team hours are invested into and around the launch of any product, but many businesses struggle in making this process faster, scalable, and a frictionless experience for their buyers. Our latest research spotlights shared headaches among business leaders and offers guidance on how companies can bring new efficiencies to their go-to-market strategies for commerce and merchandising success." For more information and to download the study, How B2B Companies Solve Challenges of Revenue and Scale with Better Product Information, visit: https://bit.ly/35JQW9z Research methodology This survey was conducted by Savanta in September 2019. Insights were collected from 1,333 senior decision makers across various industries (manufacturing, food and beverage, medical device manufacturing, construction, home improvement, furniture manufacturing, fashion and luxury goods) from the US, UK and DACH region, including Germany, Nordics, Belgium and the Netherlands. Most participants were senior decision makers, including vice presidents, C-level executives, and owners or partners of the business. About inRiver Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way e-commerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain, and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction, and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam, and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft (News - Alert) Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005661/en/

