[October 21, 2019] New Jersey American Water Marks Fifth Annual "Imagine a Day Without Water"

New Jersey American Water joins a thousand organizations, educators and businesses this Wednesday, Oct. 23, to raise awareness for the fifth annual Imagine a Day Without Water. Led by the Value of Water Campaign, the day focuses on educating the public about the importance of having accessible water and the crucial need for investment in our water infrastructure nationwide. Though water is imperative to carry out many everyday functions, it remains often overlooked, due to our accessibility to quality water in this country. Not much thought is given to the journey water travels from source to tap, undergoing hundreds of tests and treatments and flowing through many miles of main. In a state as old as New Jersey, it may not come as a surprise that much of the state's aging water infrastructure requires investment, considering New Jersey's pipes have been working around the clock for 100 years or more. Imagine a Day Without Water presents the perfect opportunity to bring this issue to light. "As consumers, we use water constantly without even realizing it," says Cheryl Norton, President, New Jersey American Water. "Even when we're not using water, we're using things that were made with water, or eating something that needed water to grow. We all know water is essential for life, but how often do we stop to appreciate the fact that we have it? This Imagine a Day Without Water, we ask our customers to do just that." Eah year, New Jersey American Water uses the day to focus on educating its customers about the value of water, and the company's role in treating and delivering clean water to customers. This year, the company created an educational video which illustrates the impact water has on the simple pleasures of everyday life. The video aims to provoke thought and conversation with customers about everything they would miss if they did not have access to water.



New Jersey American Water works hard every day and invests millions of dollars each year to continuously provide clean, safe and reliable drinking water to its customers. Last year alone, the company invested over $330 million statewide to improve its water treatment and pipeline systems and accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life across the state. New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter (News - Alert) , Facebook and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005844/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]