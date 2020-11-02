[September 03, 2019] New Mexico's Largest Electricity Provider Shines a Light on Converged Security | An AlertEnterprise Case Study

Utilities are extra-critical infrastructures with complex security requirements. Sophisticated threat vectors stand poised and ready to attack-with potential, ongoing risk to physical security, IT, logical and Operational Technology. Needing to satisfy compliance and regulations, as well as the latest methods to manage physical and logical access, Utilities require a solution that transcends security into businesses processes that holistically manage the enterprise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005807/en/ PNM successfully deployed Enterprise Guardian software as a single unified interface to centrally manage access requests for both logical and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Systems (Photo: Business Wire) This was the challenge facing Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), the state's largest electricity provider. PNM looked to reevaluate its physical security and electronic access compliance approach, which was decentralized, manual and needed to be more efficient. PNM successfully deployed Enterprise Guardian software as a single unified interface to centrally manage access requests for both logical and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Systems, with automated audit and compliance rporting to meet CIP-004 regulatory standards. It has converged employee and contractor access across all connected logical systems, providing an enterprise-wide identity and access governance platform that transcends security and enables key business processes.



"AlertEnterprise software provided PNM with a proactive and automated solution to ensure compliance, mitigate risk, and enhance our security posture," said Gary Todd, Associate Director, Cyber Security PNM Resources. "The software's ability to manage convergence across physical, logical and OT environments is a true business enabler and aligns with our vision for digital transformation." You can read the specific details of the PNM project and how it addresses the modern needs of Utilities and other Critical Infrastructures in our newly published case study.

"AlertEnterprise software provided PNM with a proactive and automated solution to ensure compliance, mitigate risk, and enhance our security posture," said Gary Todd, Associate Director, Cyber Security PNM Resources. "The software's ability to manage convergence across physical, logical and OT environments is a true business enabler and aligns with our vision for digital transformation." You can read the specific details of the PNM project and how it addresses the modern needs of Utilities and other Critical Infrastructures in our newly published case study.

Click here to read the full case study "Like all Utilities, PNM faces stringent CIP compliance regulations for access management," said Ruby Deol, AlertEnterprise COO. "Enterprise Guardian is the only solution that delivers frictionless, safe, secure and compliant workforce access management across HR, IT, Cyber, OT and physical systems."

