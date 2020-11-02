New Accolades for AIMEE: Workforce Dimensions from Kronos Recognized for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

Kronos Incorporated today announced that AIMEE, the groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) engine for managers and employees that powers recommendations for the next-generation Workforce Dimensions suite, has been honored with new industry accolades.

News Facts

The AI Breakthrough Awards, which recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the field of artificial intelligence, has named AIMEE 2019's "Best AI-based Solution for Workforce Management."

AIMEE has also been awarded the top prize, gold, in the 2019 IT World Awards in the "Best New SaaS (News - Alert) " product category. The IT World Awards honored Kronos with a second gold in the "Best Human Capital Management (HCM) Solution" category for Workforce Dimensions HCM.

Workforce Dimensions continues to earn praise from analysts and influencers for its bold vision reshaping the future of work: Ventana Research recently ranked Workforce Dimensions #1 in its 2019 Workforce Management Value Index. HRO Today also recognized Workforce Dimensions and AIMEE with a 2019 TekTonic Award for Innovation in Automation."

Cloud-native, mobile-first, and AI-powered, Workforce Dimensions delivers a breakthrough employee experience and unprecedented levels of operational insight. Workforce Dimensions HCM extends this next-gen approach across the entire employee lifecycle, including talent acquisition and onboarding, performance and talent management, core human resources, and payroll, in a unified solution.







Bill Bartow, vice president, global product management, Kronos (News - Alert)

"Hundreds of organizations have selected Workforce Dimensions because of its singular focus on reshaping the future of work. From machine learning-powered labor volume forecasting to real-time AI-enabled shift swapping, AIMEE is transforming how important, everyday tasks are completed by providing intelligent, evidence-based recommendations to help unburden managers and empower employees."

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations - including half of the Fortune 1000® - and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005585/en/