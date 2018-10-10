[September 03, 2019] New Sleep Number Study Arms Teens and Parents With Proven Sleep Solutions for Back to School

As students head back to school, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR), the leader in sleep innovation, is supporting teens with research-backed solutions to help improve their concentration, sports performance, stress levels, and overall sleep health. This latest study is part of Sleep Number's commitment to improving the lives of one million youth through better sleep by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005502/en/ In the eight-week study, Sleep Number found three key elements that improved the teens' sleep quality: Practicing a consistent sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine and getting the right type of light exposure. (Photo: Business Wire) Building on previous research that showed sleep deprivation in 71% of middle and high school students, the data revealed that students lost up to a full night of sleep every week due to poor sleep habits2. Sleep Number's new in-home study of 50 middle and high school students provides actionable steps to help teens get better sleep and perform at their best this school year. In the eight-week study, Sleep Number found three key elements that improved the teens' sleep quality: Practicing a consistent sleep schedule - Set and stick to a consistent sleep schedule. This includes committing to going to bed and waking up at a similar time (within 30 minutes) every day, even on the weekends. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine - Create a nightly routine to prepare the body for sleep and signal the mind that sleep is coming soon. This routine needs to begin 20-60 minutes prior to bedtime and include anything from picking out an outfit for the next day, listening to relaxing music, or journaling. Getting the right type of light exposure - Avoid screen use or use blue blocker glasses for one hour before bed. Also, get at least 15 minutes of bright light first thing in the morning. "As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number is committed to helping youth be their best every day and this starts with educating them on the important role sleep plays in their lives. We also wanted to give teens, parents, and educators a few simple and proven ways to achieve higher quality sleep at the start of the school year," said Shelly Ibach, President & CEO of Sleep Number, and Sleep Editor-at-Large for Thrive Global. "Committing to these three daily activities and making them a routine helped participants get almost 50 extra minutes of sleep each week. Our SleepIQ® data proves that simple changes to a student's sleep routine can truly be a game-changer!" Better Sleep Leads to Improved Moods for Teens Participating teens incorporated two of the recommended daily activities into their routines to see how they impacted sleep quality and quantity. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine and "practicing a consistent sleep schedule" were the most successful daily activities, resulting in 93% of participants reporting "better sleep." 77% of teens who maintained a consistent sleep schedule reported at least one positive mood change. Teens found that when they included next-day preparations in their bedtime routine, like picking out their clothes or reviewing the next day's schedule, they felt less stressed and more prepared for the next day. Additionally, one-third of parents in our study recognized that their teen had more patience and was less stressed than usual. "Being a teenager is stressful enough. But when teens don't get the sleep they need, they're at a serious risk of burnout," said Arianna Huffington, Founder andCEO of Thrive Global. "That's why Sleep Number's commitment to helping them improve their sleep is so important. When teens get the support they need, they'll be equipped to make the most of the coming school year - and build healthy sleep habits that last a lifetime."



Mobilizing to Support Youth Sleep Sleep Number, the creator of the revolutionary 360® smart bed and the SleepIQ Kids® bed, partners with organizations including GENYOUth and Alliance for a Healthier Generation to give teens, parents, and teachers the tools to make quality sleep a priority.

"We are thrilled to build upon our teen insights with Sleep Number to better understand youth sleep habits. A healthy sleep regimen is key to quality sleep, which supports the development of healthy, high-achieving youth. This new study highlights that when given the right tools, teens can achieve quality sleep and reduce stress and ultimately, improve their daily lives." said Alexis Glick, CEO of youth health and wellness non-profit, GENYOUth. "This study reinforces Sleep Number's ongoing commitment to work in partnership with us to improve the wellbeing of youth." "Research continues to show that healthy habits are critical to youth and their ability to be productive and engaged throughout the day. Sleep Number's study showcases the undeniable power of consistent, quality sleep to support youth," said Kathy Higgins, Alliance for a Healthier Generation's chief executive officer. "Together with Sleep Number, we look forward to utilizing this study to help students build healthy sleep habits, achieve better quality sleep, and support their performance in all aspects of their lives." For more information about how to help youth get better sleep, visit Sleep Smarter. Perform Better. To learn more about how Sleep Number is improving teen lives, visit the social impact page on Sleep Number's newsroom. About Sleep Number Corporation The leader in sleep innovation, Sleep Number delivers proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort and biometric sleep tracking. Sleep Number's revolutionary 360® smart bed and proprietary SleepIQ® technology platforms are proving the connection between sleep and well-being. With one of the most comprehensive databases of biometric consumer sleep data and ranked #1 in J.D. Power's 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Report*, Sleep Number is improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. A commitment to improving the well-being of over one million youth by 2025 means that Sleep Number is redefining the future of health and wellness - for everyone. To experience better quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our over 590 Sleep Number® stores located in all 50 states. For additional information, visit our newsroom and investor relations site. *Sleep Number received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2015, 2016 and 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Reports of customers' satisfaction with their mattress. Visit jdpower.com/awards. About the Alliance for a Healthier Generation The Alliance for a Healthier Generation believes every child deserves a healthy future. For more than a decade, Healthier Generation has been empowering kids to develop lifelong healthy habits by ensuring the environments that surround them provide and promote good health. Driven by our passion that all young people deserve a chance to live healthier lives, our work, in total, has reached up to 28 million kids across the country. Make a difference at?HealthierGeneration.org?and join us on?Facebook?and?Twitter. About GENYOUth GENYOUth is a national 501c3 non-profit that empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers by convening a network of private and public partners to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that bolster healthy, high-achieving students, schools and communities nationwide. GENYOUth believes that all students are change-agents, who deserve the opportunity to identify and lead innovative solutions that positively impact nutrition, physical activity, and student success. Their signature program is Fuel Up to Play 60 which has been implemented in over 78,000 schools, in addition to AdVenture Capital (AdCap) and GENYOUth INSIGHTS. For more information about GENYOUth, visit: www.genyouthnow.org. 1 Study conducted by Sleep Number, Duration: 10/10/18 - 12/22/18, 50 total teen participants (23 female, 27 male), 40 total parent participants. All participants slept on Sleep Number smart beds with SleepIQ technology.

