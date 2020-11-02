[September 03, 2019] New School Year Underway at Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), an online public school program of Houston Public Schools, welcomed students back for the 2019-2020 school year on September 3. MNVA is a tuition-free public school at home option available to students statewide in grades K-12. "We are committed to helping our students succeed, and the online learning environment provides so many unique opportunities," said Krin Abraham, MNVA's head of school. "As we begin our new school year we are excited to help new and returning students grow and reach their full potential." Live online classes are facilitated by state-licensed teachers, who communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email. MNVA students take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history. Electives and Advanced Placement® courses are also available to eligible high school students. In addition to their core subjects, high school students have the opportunity to take career-oriented courses through the school's new Destinations Career Academy. Destinations offers career-focused electives, giving students a jump-start on establishing and pursuing career goals. While working toward their high school diplomas, students can choose from a variety of courses in high-demand industry sectors of Business and Health and Human Services.



The opening of the new school year comes as families across the nation are eagerly seeking more ways to prepare students for career success before they graduate high school. According to a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult, only 13% of parents strongly agreed that their school system is teaching kids "useful skills that will help them in the real world." Career readiness programs like MNVA's Destinations Career Academy are designed to help bridge this gap. Throughout the year, MNVA fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors at a commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests and develop leadership skills in an online setting.

MNVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more, visit mnva.k12.com, follow MNVA on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices. About Minnesota Virtual Academy Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005159/en/

