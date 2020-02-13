[September 03, 2019] New battery charger delivers industry's lowest termination current to increase battery capacity and life

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced a new switching battery charger integrated circuit (IC) that supports a termination current of 20 mA. Compared to competing devices, which typically support a termination current higher than 60 mA, TI's BQ25619 enables 7% higher battery capacity and longer run time. The BQ25619 charger also delivers three-in-one boost converter integration and ultra-fast charging, offering 95% efficiency at a 4.6-V and 0.5-A output. Additionally, with the industry's lowest quiescent current, the new charger can double the shelf life of ready-to-use electronics. For more product details, see www.ti.com/BQ25619-pr. The BQ25619 charger helps engineers design more efficiently for small medical and personal electronics applications such as hearing aids, earbuds and wireless charging cases, IP network cameras, patient monitoring devices and personal care applications. Key features and benefits of the BQ25619 The industry's lowest termination current for switching chargers: An ultra-low termination current of 20 mA increases battery capacity and run time by up to 7%. The BQ25619's settable top-off timer further increases run time, enabling users to charge their devices less frequently.

An ultra-low termination current of 20 mA increases battery capacity and run time by up to 7%. The BQ25619's settable top-off timer further increases run time, enabling users to charge their devices less frequently. Best-in-class low quiescent current: The BQ25619 reduces battery leakage down to 6 uA in ship mode, which conserves battery energy to double the shelf life for the device. While in battery-only operation, the device consumes only 10 uA, to support standby systems.

The BQ25619 reduces battery leakage down to 6 uA in ship mode, which conserves battery energy to double the shelf life for the device. While in battery-only operation, the device consumes only 10 uA, to support standby systems. Three-in-one boost converter integration: The BQ25619 includes integrated charge, boost converter and voltage protection to support efficient design for space-constrained applications and eliminate the external inductor required by previous-generation charger ICs. Due to its integrated bidirectional buck or boost topology, the BQ25619's charging and discharging capabilities require just a single power device. The BQ25619 expands TI's portfolio of industry-leading battery-charger solutions, offering single- and multicell switch-mode chargers for high-capacity batteries, as well as linear chargers with high integration to extend battery run time and reduce total solution size. Learn more about TI's battery charging solutions for accurate, dependable and faster, cooler charging.



Tools and support

Designers can use the BQ25619 evaluation module (EVM) to easily evaluate the device's features and performance and speed time to market. The BQ25619EVM is available for US$99. Package, availability and pricing

The BQ25619 is available now through the TI store and authorized distributors. Offered in a 24-pin wafer quad flatpack no-lead (WQFN) package, the charger is priced at US$1.45 in 1,000-unit quantities. The 30-pin BQ25618, with similar features, will be offered in a smaller wafer chip-scale package (WCSP) in the third quarter of 2019.

Search for fast, verified answers and design help from TI experts in the TI E2E™ Power Management forum. In some cases one battery is not enough, and a multibattery system is necessary. For example, wireless earbuds require two space-constrained batteries for each earbud and low charge current, which differs from the design requirements for wireless charging cases. For these designs, TI offers the BQ25619 for wireless charging cases and the BQ25150 for earbud charging. The BQ25150 is an I2C-controlled linear charger with two low-dropout linear regulators, a built-in analog-to-digital converter, less than 500 nA of quiescent current in low-power mode, and up to 500 mA of charge current, all while maintaining an 11-mm2 solution size. About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and they work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com. Trademarks

TI E2E is a trademark of Texas Instruments. All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-battery-charger-delivers-industrys-lowest-termination-current-to-increase-battery-capacity-and-life-300909916.html SOURCE Texas Instruments

