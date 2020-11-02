[September 02, 2019] New Huawei smart inverters to revolutionize solar installations

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei will revolutionize the Australian solar installation market by bringing the new SUN2000-5-20KTL-M0 three phase smart inverters to Australian solar users. The arrival of the SUN2000-5-20KTL-M0 smart PV inverter looks set to further fuel growth in the household, industrial and commercial segments with the product designed to deliver ultimate safety and high reliability - even in the harshest of Australian conditions. The new technology used by the SUN2000-5-20KTL-M0 three phase smart inverters means that they provide maximum safety, not least thanks to the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) which uses AI technology to detect any signs of over-heating that can cause dangerous fires. The AFCI can disconnect the circuit within two seconds of detecting a problem and using AI it can develop self-learning algorithms that enable more accurate arc-detection with less false alarms, thus ensuring the security of PV plants. The AI technology used in the SUN2000-5-20KTL-M0 also enables a one-click remote health check of all strings and accurate identification of 14 types of PV string faults - with diagnosis reports available in 10 minutes. This meas that O&M personnel no longer need to climb rooftops to gain access to solar equipment to troubleshoot panel faults, it can be done remotely which greatly reduces time and labor costs.



Huawei recognizes the need for inverters to deliver maximum reliability and has used our extensive experience in the industry to deliver a failure rate of less than 0.5% for our inverters - a leading benchmark in the industry.

We have achieved this by leveraging advanced new technologies such as Big Data, IoT, and AI to improve our products and we plan to carry on making use of cutting edge technologies to deliver more benefits and better experience to Australian users. The arrival of this vastly improved inverter technology comes at the best possible time for the local solar industry with the local market adding some 156MW of small-scale rooftop solar capacity in June - taking the total yearly power addition to nearly 2GW across the country. About Huawei: Huawei is a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider, currently providing network energy products and solutions in over 170 countries, serving more than three billion people around the world. Huawei innovatively integrates digital information technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and cloud computing, with PV technology, to promote industry-leading smart PV solutions for utility-scale, commercial and residential scenarios. Based on reports released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No.1 globally in inverter shipment for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018. Source: https://solar.huawei.com/au Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190902/2567434-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190902/2567434-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190902/2567434-1-c SOURCE Huawei

