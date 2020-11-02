[September 02, 2019] New product developments and trends of Data Sheet on Blockchain Technology market during 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on "Global Data Sheet on Blockchain Technology market" report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market.







The global market for Blockchain technology will expand at a CAGR of 42.8% to reach a revenue of USD 19.9 Bn by 2023. Increasing applications in sectors like Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Supply Chain Management, Energy, Media, and Informatics, among others, will enable the growth of the Blockchain technology market. Public, private and mixed are the different types of Blockchain technology, with the first reigning in terms of market dominance.



The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market.





Porter's Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Data Sheet on Blockchain Technology Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Data Sheet on Blockchain Technology Market.



An abundance of forthcoming investments and benefits like smoother and transparent operations should be help negate the challenges posed by the lack of awareness and inadequate regulatory framework in the Blockchain market. Giants like Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, and Deloitte are among those who provide Blockchain technology services.



The subsequent information conveyed will be on an Excel sheet, presented in an easily identifiable format.



Table of Content List of Figures/Charts: Chapter 2: Introduction 1. Blockchain Technology Functionality 2. Blockchain Application 3. Value-chain- Blockchain technology Chapter 3: Blockchain technology Market Overview 1. Global forecasted market revenue (USD bn) (2016-2023) 2. Geography wise market revenue (USD bn) in 2018 Chapter 4: Regional Overview 1. Market revenue (USD bn) – North America (2016-2023) 2. Market revenue (USD bn) – Europe (2016-2023) 3. Market revenue (USD bn) – Asia Pacific (2016-2023) 4. Market revenue (USD bn) – Latin America (2016-2023) 5. Market revenue (USD bn) – Middle East & Africa (2016-2023) Chapter 5: Blockchain Technology Market segmentation by industry 1. Global Revenue-BFS 2. Global Revenue-Insurance 3. Global Revenue-Supply chain 4. Global Revenue-Healthcare 5. Global revenue- Other 6. Revenue contribution Industries– North America 7. Revenue contribution Industries– Europe 8. Revenue contribution Industries- Asia Pacific 9. Revenue contribution Industries- Latin America 10. Revenue contribution Industries- Middle East and Africa Chapter 6: Segmentation Overview-By Type 1. Revenue contribution - Current Scenario; 2018 2. Market growth (2018-2023)-Public Blockchain(US bn) 3. Market growth (2018-2023)-Private Blockchain(US bn) 4. Market Growth (2018-2023)-Mixed Blockchain(US bn) Continue….



