New product developments and trends of 5G market during 2020-2025

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020; but it is not without its disruptions.



In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be on course to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. However, mobile 4G LTE will dominate in terms of volume for the next ten years at least. According to Netscribes’ research, the global 5G market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of around 97% over a five-year period and will reach a value of USD 251 Bn by 2025.





The main driver of 5G is the ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile internet experiences, clubbed with smartphone adoption among users. 5G technology will address rising bandwidth requirements, demand for advanced application services, and higher acceptance of the Internet of Things (IOT).



Threats and Key Players: Well-defined 5G standards and a clean regulatory environment will help realize the full potential of 5G services. Inadequate spectrum and infrastructure will hinder developing nations in their efforts to adopt 5G services. The top-ten global service provider companies covered in the study include: - China Mobile - Verizon Communications - AT&T - Vodafone - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone - Sprint Corporation - Deutsche Telekom - Telefonica - America Movil - China Telecommunications Corporation Related Definitions: Classic SIM Connection A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit(IC) that is designed to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used for identification and authentication of subscribers on mobile telephony devices (such as mobile phones and computers). SIM cards are used on GSM phones, and they are required for the latest LTE-capable handsets.



Machine-to-Machine (M2M) SIM Connection– Refers to the technologies that enable devices/ machines and sensors or “things” (within the Internet of Things) to communicate with each other, and with other Internet-enabled devices and systems.



Table of Content Chapter 1: Executive Summary a. Market segmentation b. Key questions answered in this study c. Executive summary d. Telecommunication industry evolution e. Global 5G Overview- 2025 f. Global 5G Depiction Landscape Chapter 2:- Global: Market Overview a. Global Market Drivers i. IOT/ M2M (Industry Penetration) ii. IOT/ M2M (Applications) iii. Enhanced Mobile Broadband iv. Smartphone Adaptation v. Data Density b. Global Market Size: SIM Cellular Connections (2020-2025) (USD Bn) : SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Bn) 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Bn), 4G,3G,2G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Bn), key observations c. Global Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: SIM M2M Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Bn), 5G SIM M2M Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G,3G,2G SIM M2M Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn) d. Global Market Size- Data consumption by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2025), 4G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2020,2025), 3G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2020,2025),key observations e. Global Market Size- Data consumption by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2025), 4G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2020,2025), 3G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2020,2025), key observations f. Global Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB/year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations g. Global Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB/year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations h. Global Market Size- Revenue: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations Chapter 3: Global 5G market – applications (Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Other) a. Internet of Things- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations b. Robotics & Automation- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations c. Virtual Reality- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations d. Others- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations Chapter 4: North America- Market Overview a. North America -Market Drivers: b. North America Market Size- SIM Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), key observations c. North America Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn) d. North America Market Size- Data Usage by SIM Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observations e. North America Market Size- Data Usage by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observations f. North America Market Size-Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations g. North America Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations h. North America Market Size - Revenue: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations i. North America Market Size – by applications: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations j. North America- Market Trends k. North America- Market Challenges Chapter 5: Europe- Market Overview a. Europe-Market Drivers: b. Europe Market Size- SIM Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), key observations c. Europe Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn) d. Europe Market Size- Data Usage by SIM Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observation e. Europe Market Size- Data Usage by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observations f. Europe Market Size-Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations g. Europe Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations h. Europe Market Size- Revenue: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations i. Europe - Market Trends j. Europe - Market Challenges Chapter 6: Asia Pacific- Market Overview a. Asia Pacific -Market Drivers: b. Asia Pacific Market Size- SIM Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Bn), key observations c. Asia Pacific Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn) d. Asia Pacific Market Size- Data Usage by SIM Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observation e. Asia Pacific Market Size- Data Usage by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observations f. Asia Pacific Market Size-Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations g. Asia Pacific Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations h. Asia Pacific Market Size- Revenue: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations i. Asia Pacific - Market Trends j. Asia Pacific - Market Challenges Chapter 7: Latin America- Market Overview a. Latin America -Market Drivers: b. Latin America Market Size- SIM Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), key observations c. Latin America Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn) d. Latin America Market Size- Data Usage by SIM Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observation e. Latin America Market Size- Data Usage by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observations f. Latin America Market Size-Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations g. Latin America Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations h. Latin America Market Size- Revenue: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations i. Latin America - Market Trends j. Latin America - Market Challenges Chapter 8: Middle East and Africa- Market Overview a. Middle East and Africa -Market Drivers: b. Middle East and Africa Market Size- SIM Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), key observations c. Middle East and Africa Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn) d. Middle East and Africa Market Size- Data Usage by SIM Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observation e. Middle East and Africa Market Size- Data Usage by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2020-2025), key observations f. Middle East and Africa Market Size-Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations g. Middle East and Africa Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), key observations h. Middle East and Africa Market Size- Revenue: forecasted (2018-2025) (USD Bn), key observations i. Middle East and Africa - Market Trends j. Middle East and Africa - Market Challenges Continue….



