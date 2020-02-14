[August 28, 2019] New IDC MarketScape Provides an Assessment of Emerging Managed Security Services Providers in the U.S.

International Data Corporation (IDC) today published a new MarketScape vendor assessment profiling ten emerging vendors in the U.S. managed security services (MSS) market. The ten managed security services providers (MSSPs) featured in the report are Century Link, EY, Herjavec Group, Infosys (News - Alert) , Kudelski Security, Masergy, Nuspire, Optiv, Oracle, and Rackspace. The evolving security landscape, growing compliance requirements, and the changing IT environment have created many challenges for organizations. Organizations are struggling to acquire the security expertise to assist in managing and monitoring the constant flow of security threats, and to fully implement and integrate the growing number of tools that their security teams have acquired. As a result, organizations are turning to MSSPs to deliver the security expertise, span of security capabilities and consulting services to assist in preparing, detecting, and responding against future attacks. "The security landscape is complex and challenging - an understatement, given the number of moving parts that are involved in defending an enterprise from cyberattacks," said Martha Vazquez, senior research analyst, Infrastructure Services. "In this environment, many MSSPs have a breadth of security services in their MSS portfolio. The differentiation among these MSSPs will be tied around their flexibility in delivering security services and advanced detection and response capabilities and how these MSSPs can provide holistic solutions that are tied to their clients' unique needs, both today and in the future." IDC (News - Alert) defines managed security services as round the clock remote management or montoring of IT security functions delivered via remote security operations centers (SOCs). This includes all MSS, whether these involve the management of security solutions deployed on a customer's premises or solutions hosted in a datacenter external to a customer's premises.



MSSPs are also offering a steady stream of new services that extend beyond traditional managed security solutions. The primary reason for many of these services is essentially to manage the security operation as a whole, including integration across various security technology domains, such as managed SOCs, and different phases, such as managed response services. The combination of technology, human expertise, and specific methodologies allow managed detection and response (MDR) providers to move from a reactive to proactive approach to threat detection, which allows for faster time to remediate an incident. The report, IDC MarketScape: U.S. Emerging Managed Security Services 2019 Vendor Analysis (Doc #US42814718), presents a vendor assessment of U.S. emerging providers offering managed security services. The assessment reviews both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs for MSS. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework that assesses how each vendor stacks up to one another and highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving success in the MSS market over the short term and the long term. A significant component of this evaluation are the perceptions of buyers surveyed by IDC of both the key characteristics and the capabilities of these providers.

