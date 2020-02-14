[August 27, 2019] New federal investment will help end cyberviolence

Project will empower women and girls to assess threats and promote responsible digital citizenship OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence holds everyone back. It has long-lasting and negative health, social, and economic effects that span generations, and it takes many forms including physical, sexual, psychological, and online violence. Cyberviolence, or violence that takes place in the digital space, is real violence with real harm and real consequences and will never be tolerated. When women, girls, and people of all gender identities and expressions are able to live to the fullest, free from violence, we all benefit. That is why today Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced federal funding to help end cyberviolence and advance gender equality across Canada. Canada's largest science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) outreach organization, Actua, will receive up to $600,000 to reduce cyberviolence and promote responsible digital and community citizenship. Actua will develop innovative on- and off-line programming that empowers girls and young women to critically assess online interactions and threats in order to reduce cyberviolence and promote responsible digital and community citizenship. Quotes "Investing in national networks like Actua that empower and inspire youth to address this issue is crucial. We are taking an active role in preventing and addressing cyberviolence because it is real violence, with real harm, and real consequences. We will continue to work with community partners, the private sector, and other levels of government to end gender-based violence in all of its forms." The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality "Our government knows that when young women succeed, we all succeed. The Engage, Empower, Connect: Cyber-employment for girls and young women (EC2) project will provide hands-on, interactive education for young women in order to strengthen their ability to protect themselves against cyber threats. In addition, the project's participants will learn essential digital skills that they can carry with them as they begin careers in law enforcement, public policy, and STEM fields. Our government is taking the necessary steps to promote a positive digital environment for all, starting with protecting the internet's most vulnerable users." Karen McCrimmon

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton "Actua is pleased to be receiving support from the federal government on a critical cyber-empowerment initiative to help prevent online victimization of Canadian girls and young women. The pilot project will be focused on delivering asset-based programming through digital skill development, and the creation of positive online connections. Actua is committed to building digital citizenship in youth, leading to a new cyber-smart generation ready to embrace the challenges of the digital age." Jennier Flanagan, President and CEO





Actua Quick Facts

In June 2017 , Women and Gender Equality Canada announced the first-ever federal Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

, Women and Gender Equality Canada announced the first-ever federal Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (GBV). To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $200 million across government to prevent GBV, support survivors and their families, and promote responsive legal and justice systems.

has invested over across government to prevent GBV, support survivors and their families, and promote responsive legal and justice systems. Public Safety Canada's Preventing Bullying and Cyberbullying initiative was launched in 2018. As part of this initiative, a public opinion research survey has been conducted with parents and youth, and two research reports are in development. In addition, 'cyberbullying' was included as a priority issue in Public Safety Canada's 2018 Call for Applications under the National Crime Prevention Strategy. Community-based intervention projects are currently in development. Public Safety Canada will use these projects to explore effective practices in the prevention and reduction of cyberbullying in Canada .

. In 2014, about 17% of Canadians aged 15 to 29 (1.1 million people) reported they had experienced cyberbullying or cyberstalking online. Related Product Backgrounder Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise. The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles. Ottawa Project Today's announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, profiled an organization selected for federal funding: Actua Project title: Engage, Empower, Connect: Cyber-empowerment for girls and young women

Funding amount: up to $600,000 Actua will develop innovative on- and off-line programming that empowers girls and young women critically assess online interactions and threats to reduce cyberviolence and promote responsible digital and community citizenship. Actua will develop a plan to scale-up the programs to include in their curriculum and share lessons with stakeholders who can continue the advocacy and help end to cyberviolence. Approaches and content will be tested to ensure they are appropriate and effective for a range of ages and youth populations, particularly those that are economically and socially marginalized. Actua is a national network of 35 university and college-based members that work with over 250,000 youth every year, reaching every province and territory in Canada through summer camps, classrooms, clubs, and community outreach activities. Network members deliver a host of on and off campus programming including significant outreach work within their local communities and beyond. This outreach contributes to Actua's collective impact of reaching 500 communities, covering every province and territory each year. Associated Links Actua

Cybertip.ca

It's Time: Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence

Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence Gender-Based Violence Knowledge Centre

Public Safety Canada – Information on Cyberbullying

RCMP – Centre for Youth Crime Prevention Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada: Website

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]