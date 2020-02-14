[August 27, 2019] New Context Shows Support for People of Color in Technology

New Context, a leading innovator in DevSecOps and cybersecurity research for highly regulated industries, today announced its continuing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion through a sponsorship with People of Color in Tech (POCIT). "New Context prides itself on having a supportive, inclusive culture, and we believe we have a responsibility to make Diversity and Inclusion an important part of the company's story. POCIT is doing great work creating a community and sharing the stories of underrepresented groups," says Alyce Hayes, People Operations Specialist and Diversity Coordinator for New Context. Through the partnership, New Context intends to engage with POCIT in the areas of advocacy and recruitment. "Diversity requires focus, dedication and support, and we want to continue working hard to get the word out that we are building an inclusive team," says Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context. "Alyce's work in leading us to partner with POCIT is very important to our long term strategy and vision of keeping the connected world safe. These partnerships are key to our success."



POCIT is a platform that shines a spotlight on the achievements of people of color in the technology and startup community. They interview and feature a wide range of individuals in the industry, creating a positive and safe space to discuss diversity and inclusion. Alongside their interviews and articles, they also have a weekly podcast called 'Techish', and have launched pocitjobs.com, a job marketplace for people of color in tech to find their next career or opportunity. "Working with New Context allows us to continue telling fantastic stories about people of color in the tech. Our partnership will cover recruitment and advocacy for a tech industry more inclusive to underrepresented communities," said Michael Berhane, CEO of POCIT.

For more information on POCIT, visit peopleofcolorintech.com About New Context New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The company is a leader in DevSecOps, open standards, advancing the development of STIX, TAXII and OpenC2 for security automation as a force multiplier for defenders.

