New Research Reveals Top Trends in How Governments Modernize Legacy Systems

The Center for Digital Government (News - Alert) (CDG), in conjunction with OutSystems, published a report on legacy systems and IT trends based on a survey of state and local government technology professionals. "Keeping Pace with Modernization in the Age of Rapid Obsolescence" provides key recommendations for how state and local governments can move forward with their modernization efforts.

"Government entities of all sizes face a common challenge: modernizing old-line, inefficient, legacy systems to better serve constituents, government employees, and other stakeholders," said Andy Pemberton, vice president of solution architecture with OutSystems. "But government agencies can break the cycle of maintaining legacy systems to cost-effectively modernize systems and applications."

The report includes valuable insights into ways government entities can cost-effectively and efficiently extend the life of legacy systems, as well as modernize them with minimal investment and disruption. In addition, an on-demand webinar draws on the research from CDG and best practices from OutSystems solution architects, so people with all levels of experience can learn how to build strategic apps that drive real value for the business.

The webinar, moderated by Joe Panora, senior fellow at the Center for Digital Government, addresses the roles low-code and microservices can play in facilitating an agile approachto legacy modernization. It highlights ways government entities can use low-code's strength, flexibility and ease of integration to overcome common challenges modernization initiatives create - such as the hiring of skilled developers and the need to rip and replace systems.







Key findings in the report include:

42 percent of agencies spend more than a quarter of their IT budgets maintaining legacy systems.

57 percent use software or systems that are more than five years old.

When asked what is needed to modernize legacy systems, respondents' top three choices were demonstrable cost savings and efficiency (57 percent), buy-in from departmental leadership (56 percent), and professional development/training for employees (49 percent).

A large number of government customers are using the OutSystems low-code platform to improve the citizen experience, reduce IT debt, and cut operational costs. Customers include the cities of Las Vegas, Oakland, and Shawnee, Kan., in the U.S., and the counties of Worcestershire, Surrey, and Devon and the London Borough of Hackney in the U.K. Learn more here.

