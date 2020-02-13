[August 22, 2019] New online educational program, free to students, will help adults in Indiana earn diplomas and workforce certifications

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana's Governor's Workforce Cabinet announced today that it has approved Graduation Alliance to provide a free, online path to high school graduation and workforce credentials for Hoosiers over the age of 22. "We are excited, and quite honored, to have been chosen by the state of Indiana for this important work," said Rebekah Richards, a cofounder and the chief academic officer of Graduation Alliance. "We know from our work in other states how many lives this program can change, and we are very eager to start helping those transformations come to life in Indiana." After nearly a decade of making diploma attainment and career preparation possible for students in school districts across the country, in 2016 Graduation Alliance began providing services to working-age adults who had not yet graduated high school or earned a GED. Since then, the organization has helped thousands of adult learners graduate in the neighboring states of Ohio and Michigan. "Each of these individuals is an investment," said Greg Harp, Graduation Alliance's chief development officer. "When provided with employability skillsdevelopment, job-ready certifications and, of course, a fully accredited high school diploma, people who are stuck in low-wage, insecure jobs are able to lift themselves into living wage work."



That, in turn, lowers the state's burden for providing social services. Individuals enrolled in the program will be supported by expert teachers, personal academic coaches, and career transitions counselors, and will benefit from partnerships with the Indiana Healthcare Association, the Indiana Manufacturers Association, and the Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council. Students will also have the opportunity to earn state-promoted, industry-recognized credentials including:

Certified Production Technician (CPT)

Certified Logistics Technician (CLT)

Child Development Associate (CDA)

CompTIA A+

CompTIA ITF

Landscape Industry Certified Technician

OSHA 10 (healthcare and construction)

Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS)

ServSafe Food Manager The Workforce Diploma Program is set to begin enrolling students on or before October 1, 2019. About Graduation Alliance

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has helped individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. Visit graduationalliance.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-educational-program-free-to-students-will-help-adults-in-indiana-earn-diplomas-and-workforce-certifications-300906011.html SOURCE Graduation Alliance

