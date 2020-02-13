[August 22, 2019] New Cloud TV service based on Kaltura for Beeline Kazakhstan (Veon)

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan and New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of Beeline TV in Russia, Kaltura expands partnership into additional markets, starting with Beeline Kazakhstan

As part of its Cloud TV Transformation, Beeline leveraged the Kaltura TV Platform in Kazakhstan to replace its legacy pay-TV service IBC 2019 stand 2.B41 - Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, today announced that its Kaltura Cloud TV Platform is powering the newly-launched TV service for Beeline Kazakhstan (Veon), the country’s largest independent mobile operator whose customers account for more than half of the nation’s population. Beeline Kazakhstan leveraged the Kaltura TV Platform technology to replace its legacy pay-TV service and to reach more devices and customers. With the new Cloud TV service powered by Kaltura, Beeline Kazakhstan customers can now access premium live channels and a large video-on-demand catalogue on their set-top box, as well as on connected TVs through a single, intuitive user experience. The system also includes an advanced search and recommendation engine and provides end-users with a range of options incluing subscription-based or transaction-based packages.



“We are extremely excited to support the launch of TV Internet Doma Service for Beeline Kazakhstan. This cutting-edge Cloud TV service is the second opco via our global partnership with Veon Group, and we look forward to many more,” said Dr. Shay David, Kaltura Co-founder, President and General Manager, Media and Telecom. “Beeline Kazakhstan TV Internet Doma Service is among the world’s most advanced TV services. We are proud to enable our telco and media customers to provide tailored TV experiences to every end-user.” The new Cloud TV service based on Kaltura for Veon is a multi-country TV service that offers a highly personalized viewing experience and intuitive content discovery across multiple content types. Beeline Kazakhstan enjoys extra flexibility in terms of monetization and can offer consumers multiple payment and pay-per-view options, including in-app purchases and micro-subscriptions.

“TV Internet Doma Service is an excellent new way for us to provide our end-users with added value by delivering a new-age TV experience to every user,” said Sergey Leshchenko, Director of Media Department at Beeline Kazakhstan. “Working with Kaltura, we enjoy the benefits of their unique expertise from working with Tier-1 operators on Cloud TV transformation projects, helping telcos to modernize their legacy pay-TV services quickly and launch new compelling TV experiences for consumers, while reducing time to market and cost.” About Kaltura Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers. The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com. Lisa Bennett VP Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com

