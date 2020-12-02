[August 21, 2019] New BellHawk White Paper Explores Advantages and Disadvantages of Using the Cloud for Barcode Data Collection

MILLBURY, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BellHawk Online, www.BellHawkOnline.com, is pleased to announce the availability of a new white paper: "Advantages and Disadvantages of Using the Cloud for Barcode Data Collection in Manufacturing and Other Industrial Enterprises" by Dr. Peter Green. This white paper is available as a PDF download from the "White Papers" link at the bottom of www.BellHawk.com and is also available as a Technical Note from the BellHawk Online website. Using barcode scanning to replace the use of paper forms and manual keyboard data entry to track manufacturing and other industrial operations can provide many operational and cost-saving benefits. A service like BellHawk Online typically costs small to mid-sized industrial organizations between $500 and $1,000 per month to use and can save the equivalent labor cost of one or more full-time employees at a loaded labor cost of over $50,000 per year each. Best of all, these systems are designed for use on a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) implementation basis, eliminating the need for expensive IT people or external consultants to implement a tracking system. Clients typically spend an average of under $2,000 in support costs to get up and running. This is in contrast with the $50,000 average cost with a typical client server system. In this white paper, Dr. Green examines the advantages of using Cloud computing to track operations such as manufacturing, food and pharmaceutical processing, constuction, repair, and engineering.



He then discusses some of the disadvantages and explains how these disadvantages can be overcome by using Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) appliances. Dr. Green is the Chief Technology Officer for BellHawk Online Inc. and the lead systems architect in the development of the BellHawk software. He received his BSEE and Ph.D. from Leeds University in England and was previously a Senior Member of the Research Staff at MIT and Professor of Computer Engineering at WPI.

Dr. Green is an expert in the application of technologies such as barcode tracking, mobile and Cloud-based computing in the real-time tracking of industrial inventory and production operations. The BellHawk software is available as a set of industry-specific packages on a SaaS basis through www.BellHawkOnline.com for small and mid-sized manufacturing organizations. BellHawk is also for installation by the IT departments of larger organizations on their own Windows servers. Industry bundles available through BellHawk Online include: Advanced Manufacturing

Materials Converting

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical Processing

Materials Tracking and Traceability

Construction Fabrication and Installation These bundles provide an affordable and easy-to-use way for small to mid-sized manufacturing operations to cut their overhead costs. For larger organizations, the BellHawk software platform enables IT organizations to provide knowledge-based solutions for their organizations that can dramatically increase operating efficiency across multiple divisions in multiple locations. For more information about this news release, please contact Karen Andersen at Karen.Andersen@BellHawk.com or call 774-708-9607. Related Images image1.jpg

image2.jpg Related Links BellHawk BellHawkOnline View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bellhawk-white-paper-explores-advantages-and-disadvantages-of-using-the-cloud-for-barcode-data-collection-300905335.html SOURCE BellHawk

