NEW H3C Selects Lattice Semiconductor FPGA For New Server Platform

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that NEW H3C has selected the Lattice MachXO3™ FPGA to provide system control logic and I/O extension capabilities for the latest NEW H3C server platform. The MachXO3 FPGA family offers best-in-class PLDs that accelerate the development of robust and secure control applications for computing and communication, industrial and automotive systems. Lattice MachXO3 FPGAs simplify deployment of control applications in systems by integrating power and I/O management with security features and programmable flash memory on a single device. This gives OEMs the ability to reliably power up/down systems and easily deliver updates to system control applications in the field. NEW H3C uses the MachXO3 FPGA on their single, dual, quadruple and 8-socket CPU boards for server, storage, and networking systems. Lattice continues to win similar MachXO3-based designs at leading companies around the world. "For years, Lattice Semiconductor has been a leading provider of programmable logic solutions for use in server applications," said Andy Zhu, Senior CEG Manager, NEW H3C. "The MachXO3 FPGA offers a lot of functionality in a small form factor with very low power consumption, making it an ideal system control solution for our latest server platform." "NEW H3C is known industry-wide as a top provider of digital infrastructure products," said Shyam (News - Alert) Chandra, Business Development Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. "We're honored the company has selected our MachXO3 FPGA for their server platform to consolidate and simplify system control." Key features of the MachXO3 family of FPGAs include: Up to 9400 LUTs and up to 384 I/O pins

Protection against malicious attacks via password protection

Better system reliability through soft error detection and soft erro correction

Instant-on 1 ms boot-up with background upgrade, hitless I/O reconfigure and dual-boot error recovery

Available with 3.3/2.5 V core or low power 1.2 V core, with additional options available on 9400 LUT devices

MachXO3 devices are available with non-volatile, multi-time programmable NVCM or programmable Flash and User Flash Memory (UFM) to offer customers a range of price and design reconfiguration options

Available in very small (2.50 x 2.50 mm) WLCSP packages and BGA packages with 0.50 mm and 0.80 mm pitch



