[August 21, 2019] New Amerigroup Texas Medicaid Benefit Allows Consumers to Access Healthcare via Telehealth at No Cost

Amerigroup Texas is now offering Medicaid consumers the option to access medical and behavioral healthcare providers through telehealth visits at no cost. On Aug. 1, Amerigroup Texas launched a new Medicaid benefit that allows eligible consumers to log into LiveHealth Online through a smartphone, tablet or computer that has a webcam, to visit with board-certified doctors, licensed therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. Also, because this telehealth option is being extended as a benefit, eligible Amerigroup Medicaid consumers do not pay a fee to see healthcare providers via LiveHealth Online. "By making LiveHealth Online available at no cost to Amerigroup Texas Medicaid consumers, we are not only redefining what's possible in healthcare, but we are empowering individuals and families to improve their health outcomes," said Patrick Sturdivant, President, Amerigroup Texas. "LiveHealth Online provides new opportunities to access doctors and specialists that may have once been out of reach, and it removes barriers that may have prevented individuals from accessing the care they need, when they need it. We are optimistic that this new benefit will simplify healthcare for the Texans we are privileged to serve across the state and improve lives." LiveHealth Online video sessions offer a private, secure alternative for accessing non-emergency medical care in English or Spanish. It is a convenient way to get quality care for common health conditions such as coughs, colds, cuts, bruises, sprains, strains and other non-emergency/non-life threatening issues. It also expands options for accessing behavioral health resources, which may be hard to find or access. Also, if needed, prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by board-certified doctors and be sent directly to a consumer's pharmacy of choice. After each LiveHealth Online session, a summary of the visit is created and can be forwarded by the patient to their primary care doctor to support continuity of care and collaboration among healthcare providers.



livehealthonline.com or download the LiveHealth Online mobile app, register and talk to a doctor without an appointment or long wait times. Visits with psychologists, therapists and psychiatrists require appointments, but can also be conducted 7 days a week, including on nights, weekends and holidays. Additionally, Texas consumers who speak Spanish have the option to visit with Spanish-speaking doctors and clinicians by using LiveHealth Online's Cuidado Médico option. Cuidado Médico doctor visits are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. 365-days a year, including holidays. To learn more about Cuidado Médico, please visit livehealthonline.com/es. "Amerigroup's rollout of LiveHealth Online is significant for Texas Medicaid consumers," said Dr. Cealee Thomas, Amerigroup Texas Medical Director. "This benefit empowers those who cannot access transportation or may have mobility challenges, as well as those who are experiencing non-emergency or non-life threatening issues late in the evening, over the weekend, or during a holiday when the only other option is seeking care in an emergency room. It is a solution when people have to shelter in place or when they have been displaced in times of crisis. Also, this benefit comes without having to worry about out-of-pocket costs or unexpected medical bills."

Amerigroup Texas has extended LiveHealth Online to its STAR (News - Alert) and CHIP consumers across the entire state as well as its STAR Kids and STAR+PLUS consumers who are not dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Amerigroup Texas consumers who may not be eligible to claim this benefit include dual eligible STAR+PLUS, dual eligible STAR Kids and CHIP Perinate health plan consumers. To learn more about LiveHealth Online or to register and access telehealth services, consumers can visit livehealthonline.com. About Amerigroup Texas Amerigroup Texas helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 850,000 Texans by developing innovative care management programs and services. Consumers are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Amerigroup Texas provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage consumers to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, consumers are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Texas, visit www.myamerigroup.com/tx. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005164/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]