New Knovos Academy Delivers Customized, Comprehensive Legal Tech Training

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knovos, a leading provider of advanced legal information management solutions, announces the Knovos Academy – offering comprehensive, interactive certification and training courses to help individuals and organizations maximize the benefits of today's legal technology.

The Knovos Academy's enhanced curriculum and instructional approach now offers the latest in microlearning, just-in-time learning and scenario-based learning, with a focus on meeting clients' specific workflows and environments.

"Continuing the innovation and development of our solutions for over 16 years, the Knovos Academy provides an engaging training experience that enables clients to quickly benefit from our advanced functionalities," said Dharmesh Shingala, Knovos CEO.

With customizable eLearning courses, interactive videos and instructor-led, self-directed and blended delivery methods, the Knovos Academy optimizes the learning experience for legal professionals.

Knovos cademy participants can select from a full series of product and role-based (user, administrator and/or trainer) training and certification programs for each of Knovos' solutions — eZReview®, eZManage®, nayaEdge®, Cryptacomm®, Arbicomm and Cascade™.







To learn more about the Knovos Academy or schedule a training, visit https://www.knovos.com/training or speak to a member of the Knovos team at booth #325 during ILTACON 2019 in Orlando, FL, on August 18–22, 2019.

About Knovos

Knovos is on a mission to change how the world interacts with data. For the past 16 years, we have empowered leading law firms, corporations and government agencies to solve their data challenges, improve efficiencies and enhance security. Our team of dedicated developers has created an unparalleled suite of products that facilitate end-to-end eDiscovery, project management, regulatory compliance, information governance, arbitration and collaboration.

