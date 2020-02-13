[August 19, 2019] New CFP® Certification Education Program to Elevate Wealth Management Advisor Skills

The College for Financial Planning®-A Kaplan Company today announced the launch of a new CFP® certification education program to successfully prepare financial professionals for the CFP® Certification Examination. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005384/en/ "We are the largest provider of CFP® certification education, exam preparation, and continuing education, with more than one-third of all students seeking the CFP® mark coming to us for their required education," said Dirk Pantone, College president. "Through this new program, it's our goal to help elevate the wealth management profession with a scientifically designed curriculum that is streamlined for busy professionals." Far more than an update, the new CFP® certification education program is the most significant advancement in financial planning education since The College for Financial Planning created the CFP® mark in 1972. The new CFP® certification education program is tailored to keep busy professionals on track to exam success through key features that include: Pace and performance tracking that shows students what they have accomplished and what they need to complete to stay on track.

An activity feed that provides clear, detailed direction to students on each step through the curriculum.

Reporting for corporate partners that leverages sophisticated data analytics to identify students who are off course and helping guide them back on track. The new program applies the Kaplan Way learning principles of "Prepare • Practice • Perform®." Highlights include: All courses in the program are aligned toward accomplishing the specific learning objectives defined by the CFP Board's educational standards. The program is built using a straightforward educational approach to comprehensive learning based on a scientific, evidence-based design philosophy. All courses are hosted on Kaplan's award-winning Learning Management System (LMS) platform following a directed study plan that keeps students on track and on schedule. All instructional videos follow the College's acclaimed production style and include closed captioning for maximum effectiveness.



® certification education program will begin in November, starting advisors on the path to take the CFP® Certification Examination in November 2020. Self-study options in the new program will be released in January. As a global organization, Kaplan operates in over 30 countries and maintains relationships and partnerships with more than 1,000 school districts, colleges, and universities, as well as over 10,000 corporations and businesses. More than 1 million students at every academic level depend on Kaplan to help them achieve their personal and professional goals; the new CFP® certification education program is built on this foundation and legacy.

The College for Financial Planning is a regionally accredited institution of higher learning by the Higher Learning Commission. As an accredited institution, the program directly meets CFP Board's fundamental education requirement of completion of a college-level program of study in personal financial planning. More information is available at kaplanfinancial.com/cfp. About the College for Financial Planning

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning®-A Kaplan Company provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree, and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, which is now the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential with more than 80,000 certified professionals. In addition to its CFP® Certification Professional Education Program, the College also offers a master's degree in personal financial planning and professional designation programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry, with specializations ranging from asset management and retirement planning to sustainable, responsible, and impact ( SRI (News - Alert) ) investments. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 160,000 students have graduated from the College's programs. For more information, visit www.cffp.edu. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005384/en/

