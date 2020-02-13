[August 19, 2019] New Study Reveals Majority of Students Have Misconceptions About Careers in Agriculture

Education and skills gaps have long been a challenge for the agriculture industry, as the demand for qualified candidates in agricultural science careers has significantly outpaced the pool of applicants with adequate training and education. Bayer, in collaboration with National 4-H Council, today released the results of the second annual Science Matters survey, which explores the opinions of parents, teachers and - new this year - students on the importance of agri-science in high school curriculum. The 2019 survey confirmed that low awareness of career options in agriculture is a primary factor leading to the limited pool of skilled applicants. In fact, the survey found that although nearly 80 percent of surveyed high school students believe that agricultural science education is important to future success, only 19 percent reported that they are likely to consider a career in agriculture. One explanation for this disconnect could be a lack of awareness of the diverse opportunities available within the agriculture industry. Only 36 percent of surveyed students reported being familiar with agriculture career choices beyond working on a farm, despite alternative and thriving occupations such as veterinary science, biotechnology, raising and training animals and forestry. "The 2019 Science Matters study shows a disconnect between students' perceived value of agricultural science and their awareness of tangible, fulfilling and diverse career opportunities, which presents an enormous opportunity for the agricultural community," said Lisa Safarian, President, North America Commercial, at the Crop Science Division of Bayer. "These survey results are a call to action for the industry to come together and invest in our youth, educating them and developing their skills in areas where it has been traditionally challenging to identify and recruit a qualified workforce, and highlight the success and impact they can have in a multitude of diverse careers." The agriculture industry isn't alone in recognizing the value in driving awareness and enthusiasm in agricultural careers among students. In fact, the survey found that 92 percent of teachers feel it is important to expose students to agri-science education, up 14 percent from 2018, and teachers feel more prepared than ever to play a role in educating students. More than three-in-five high school science teachers say that they feel qualified to teach agri-science content, a 35 percent increase over 2018 when fewer than half of teachers reported feeling qualified. Although, like students, parents (90 percent) agree agricultural science education is important, both groups are ess likely to believe more of an emphasis should be placed on STEM education in the classroom. While 55 percent of teachers would like to focus more on STEM subjects, only 43 percent of parents and 30 percent of students agree.



"As a teacher with four years of experience educating students and striving to bring complex fields of study like agri-science to life in the classroom, I've learned that they absorb information and develop passions around subjects where they understand the real-life implications of the concepts they are learning on paper," said Kamal Bell, former teacher for Durham Public Schools and current student at North Carolina State University seeking a Doctorate in Agricultural Extension Education. "It is more important than ever for students to have access to hands-on activities that broaden their perspectives about science and agriculture and make tangible their future opportunities for development and impact." It is with this enormous opportunity in mind that Bayer and National 4-H Council created Science Matters, an educational outreach program that leverages a variety of strategic and creative programming to pique students' curiosity about agri-science and STEM education. Fortunately, more than half (52 percent) believe that agri-science is an exciting, creative and interesting subject according to the study, but there is still more to be done to translate this interest into action.

"4-H has totally shaped who I am," said Addy Battel, winner of the 2019 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for Agriculture. "Through initiatives like Science Matters, more students like me will be exposed to STEM education, passion areas and career choices. Sometimes all it takes to inspire people to act is opportunity." By launching Science Matters in August 2017, Bayer and National 4-H Council have committed to equip at least 25,000 students from rural, urban and suburban communities with the tools and support they need to deepen their understanding of science. The program contributes to youth development through curricula provided by 4-H to its network of local club leaders; creative initiatives to heighten young people's awareness of the role science plays in their everyday lives; scholarships to attend the 4-H National Youth Summit on Agri-Science; and, engaging with 4-H clubs across the U.S. through community grants and local volunteerism to enhace the STEM education experience. For more information on Science Matters, visit 4-H.org/Bayer. Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us. Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer. Bayer: Science for a Better Life Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us. About the Parent Research The survey, Bayer Facts of Science Education XIX (2019): Science Matters: U.S. Teachers, Parents and Teens Weigh in on Ag Science Literacy and Careers, presents the findings of an online survey conducted April 16-21, 2019, among a random sample of 1,004 American parents of children ages 13-17 years old. The margin of error for a sample of this size is ± 3% at a 95% confidence level. About the Teen Research The survey, Bayer Facts of Science Education XIX (2019): Science Matters: U.S. Teachers, Parents and Teens Weigh in on Ag Science Literacy and Careers, presents the findings of an online survey conducted April 16-21, 2019, among a random sample of 1,004 teenagers ages 13-17 years old. The margin of error for a sample of this size is ± 3% at a 95% confidence level. About the Teacher Research The survey, Bayer Facts of Science Education XIX (2019): Science Matters: U.S. Teachers, Parents and Teens Weigh in on Ag Science Literacy and Careers, presents the findings of an online survey conducted April 18-30, 2019, among 1,138 National Science Teachers Association members who teach high school science. The margin of error for a sample of this size is ± 3% at a 95% confidence level. Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005380/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]