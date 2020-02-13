[August 19, 2019] New BondNav® Features Simplify Bond Investing & Portfolio Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 CapMarkets introduced updates to BondNav, further streamlining bond investing and portfolio management for financial advisors and their investor clients. "We continue to act on feedback from independent advisors to improve their bond management process and achieve better pricing," said Gurinder Ahluwalia, Co-Founder and CEO of 280 CapMarkets. "With the yield curve flattening and even inverting, advisors need every possible advantage to improve fixed-income returns for clients. The ongoing updates to our best-in-class technology give advisors an even stronger edge." "We have found 280 CapMarkets to be a valuable liquidity provider and a useful tool in sourcing municipal bonds," said Jonathan Thrun, CMT, Vice President & Director of Fixed Income at The Colony Group. "Their online platform incorporating an actual trading desk is a unique value-added approach that helps in execution quality." BondNav's new features include: Daily Alerts Highlighting Bonds that Match User Inquiries: Advisors save time and benefit from a curated list of bonds matching their search criteria with one click in BondNav. Advisors also receive daily email alerts with attractive offerings that meet their expressed interests.





Advisors can seamlessly monitor their portfolios, view search matches, and obtain trade ideas, all within BondNav's intuitive dashboard. Thousands More Direct Corporate & Municipal Offerings: Given the overwhelmingly positive feedback following 280 CapMarkets' introduction of direct corporate and municipal bond offerings, 280 has significantly expanded the number of direct offerings. "Every day, we are bombarded with a stream of information about bond offerings from many different sources," said Daniel Schniedwind, CFA®, Managing Director of Fixed Income at AMI Asset Management. "280 CapMarkets cuts through the white noise and gives us the credit and pricing information we need to make informed decisions."

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets delivers bond price transparency and execution through the innovative BondNav platform. BondNav levels the playing field for independent advisors and institutions, delivering a robust municipal and corporate bond marketplace through a cloud-based, modern interface with user-friendly navigation. BondNav is backed by an experienced, full-service capital markets team that serves as a conflict-free extension of an advisor's practice. The capital markets team contributes crucial market insight, reviews portfolios, and delivers 280 BestEx documentation for every trade. Headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Santa Monica, 280 CapMarkets enables independent RIAs, wealth managers, and institutions to build stronger practices and meet their clients' bond investing needs. Securities are offered through 280 Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information visit www.280capmarkets.com and follow @280capmarkets. Media Contact:

