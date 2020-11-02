[August 15, 2019] New Breed Ranked as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that New Breed is No. 2487 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list. The list includes the most successful privately-held, independent American companies. "To be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies is an honor," says New Breed CEO Patrick Biddiscombe. "The recognition from Inc. is nice, but it only matters when it is reflected in our clients' growth. We are humbled and proud to help our clients revolutionize the way they grow." New Breed is a Burlington, Vermont-based company that helps B2B companies worldwide acquire customers by aligning people, processes and platforms. They were founded in 2002 and saw a three-year revenue growth of 158 percent. Earlier this year, New Breed was recognized as a " 2019 Best Places to Work in Vermont " by Vermont Business Magazine. Recipients were chosen based on their employee satisfaction and overall experience including workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. ew Breed's culture promotes an environment that encompasses growth, autonomy, and flexibility for their employees to succeed in serving their clients. The success of these values is exemplified in New Breed's inclusion in both the Inc. 5000 and 2019 Best Places to Work in Vermont.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities." Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About New Breed New Breed is a premier customer acquisition agency dedicated to unifying sales and marketing teams by building predictable, measurable and proven marketing and sales solutions. As a HubSpot Diamond Tier Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow. For more information visit https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/inc-5000-2019 About Inc. Media Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-ranked-as-one-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-by-inc-magazine-300902686.html SOURCE New Breed

