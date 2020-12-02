[August 15, 2019] New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Inc. Is Now A Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers today announced it is a Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner in the US. This relationship will allow New Horizons to deliver Google Cloud Platform training in the United States & Canada via multiple modalities which will be sold by their network of centers. New Horizons will start delivering their first classes in August. As a Google Cloud partner, New Horizons will offer training in the design, development, management and administration of application infrastructure and data solutions on Google Cloud technology. New Horizons' training programs will also help prepare individuals for Google Cloud certification, which validates skills and job-related experience for cloud roles, including: Associate Cloud Engineer

Professional Cloud Architect

Professional Data Enineer

Professional Cloud Developer

Professional Cloud Network Engineer

Professional Cloud Security Engineer



Shelley Morris , executive vice president and chief operations officer. To find out more about New Horizons' Google Cloud Platform offerings, go to www.newhorizons.com/ .

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With 200 learning centers in 35 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-horizons-computer-learning-centers-inc-is-now-a-google-cloud-authorized-training-partner-300902213.html SOURCE New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

