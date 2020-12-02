[August 15, 2019] New Nielsen Pet Retail Measurement Provides The Most Comprehensive Industry Read Of The U.S. Pet Retail Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) released additional details around its launch of Nielsen Total U.S. Pet Retail, the industry's first holistic view of the U.S. pet retail market. By amplifying its read into the U.S. retail landscape, Nielsen has become the most prominent source of data within pet. With a view into more than 10,000 pet specialty stores alongside Nielsen's extended All Outlets Combined (xAOC) measurement universe, Nielsen now brings a combined and inclusive view of pet specialty and non-specialty outlets, regional chains, independent stores, military commissary, grocery and mass merchandisers across the U.S. This expanded market read works alongside Nielsen's already robust portfolio of services comprising pet retailer key account data from some of the biggest names in pet, pet e-commerce measurement and Nielsen Homescan Panel covering pet. Through Nielsen's pet channel read, companies can now track sales, share performance and granular movements of trends within pet food and treats, pet litter and parasiticides categories. The launch of Total U.S. Pet Retail reflects Nielsen's continuous enhancement of measurement within the growing pet channel. As niche pet specialty brands continue to grow in number and large consumer brands expand into the space, Nielsen's Total U.S. Pet Retail brings the most comprehensive read of performance and competition across the pet retail market. For retailers and manufacturers of all sies, Nielsen's pet retail channel brings clear visibility into market opportunities, such as the emerging $5 million cannabidiol (CBD) pet food market or the larger $8 billion pet food and treats market currently at play within the pet specialty channel.



"The importance of the U.S. pet retail channel has grown exponentially as more and more consumers pamper, protect and prioritize the well-being of their pets," said Jeanne Danubio, President, Nielsen Connect, North America. "Nielsen's Total U.S. Pet Retail product portfolio reinforces our commitment to helping retailers and manufacturers grow in this critical segment, which is a hotbed for new product innovation and premiumization. We are investing in the pet channel to provide best-in-class measurement to ensure our clients have the most accurate read possible of the market, as well as the data needed to uncover unseen and untapped opportunities for growth." Learn more about Nielsen's Total U.S. Pet Retail at SuperZoo.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

