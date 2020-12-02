[August 15, 2019] New Cyber Research Records a 91% Reduction in Dwell Time for Users of Deception Technology

Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, today announced the availability of a new research report, conducted by Enterprise Management Associates ( EMA (News - Alert) ) and commissioned by Attivo Networks, that explores attitudes and views of deception technology in the enterprise. The research uncovered material contrasts between users and non-users of deception technologies. One of the most significant findings is that users of deception technology reported a 12X improvement in the average number of days it takes to detect attackers operating within an enterprise network when compared to those unfamiliar with the technology. Other studies conducted by incident response service providers or endpoint detection and response vendors suggest an average of 78 to over 100 days, while survey respondents that are highly familiar users of deception technology reported dwell times as low as 5.5 days. Seventy percent of respondents highly familiar with and currently using deception technology rated their organizations as highly effective as compared to 49% reported from the aggregate of all users, including deception technology users. The research explored: The primary motivation for looking at deception technology. 67% of respondents evaluating or planning to look at deception technology cited the speed of detecting threats early in the attack lifecycle as the primary driver behind their interest.

Nineteen different use cases including detection, ransomware, data loss tracking and counterintelligence, and insider policy violations. Notably, when respondents ranked 12 security tools for detecting insider threats, 30% ranked deception technology, tied with next-generation endpoint security, as the most effective tool in detecting insider threats.

Respondents reported deployment environments including the cloud (27%), IoT/OT/Specialized (15%), remote locations (11%), and headquarter offices (10%), validating the utilization across diverse attack surfaces. These findings are consistent with the detection survey conducted in 2018 by AttivoNetworks, where 62% of respondents rated cloud and 34% identified OT/specialized environments as the top attack surfaces of concern.

The unique value and benefits of deception technology. The survey provided nine choices with the top five benefits cited as faster incident response (13%), detection of basic and advanced threats regardless of techniques (12%), more actionable alerts (12%), intelligence on attacker movement techniques and targets (12%), and visibility to attack paths and credential vulnerabilities (12%).

The value of deception technology is evident as 71% of respondents cited that they have achieved a significantly to somewhat higher value from the technology than initially expected. 84% stated that they planned to increase their spending in the future.



"Quantifying the ROI of security controls can be extremely challenging and is often tied to overall breach metrics that can be heavily debated," says Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer and CMO of Attivo Networks. "This survey is particularly interesting in that it quantifies the specific value derived and the sentiment of deception technology users compared to non-users."

Crandall continues, "Cybersecurity has traditionally been a 'cat and mouse game' between IT teams and cyber attackers, with a cybercriminal's arsenal continually evolving. Deception technology, however, shifts power back to the defender, giving organizations visibility and early detection, company-specific threat intelligence, and faster incident response." To download the report: 'A Definitive Market Guide to Deception Technology' and to find out more about deception technology, please visit: https://go.attivonetworks.com/EMA-Definitive-Market-Guide-to-Deception-Technology-Research-Paper-2019.html Research Methodology

Attivo Networks, alongside other vendors, sponsored industry analysts Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) to undertake this research. EMA surveyed 208 respondents across North America in June 2019, with the majority of respondents working in IT/IS/telecoms or cybersecurity within an IT organization. About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™ Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes extensive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to misdirect and reveal attacks efficiently from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 90 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005154/en/

