[August 14, 2019] New York Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciGirls viewers from New York will have an opportunity on Monday, Aug. 19, to talk live with NASA astronaut Christina Koch aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website. Koch will answer questions beginning at 10:55 a.m. EDT from girls ages 8 to 14 participating in the SciGirls in Space program. SciGirls is a PBS Kids television show, website and educational outreach program engaging more than 14 million girls in STEM learning and careers. The SciGirls in Space program includes partners and girls in six states who will participate in the even, which will take place at the Challenger Learning Center of Ramapo, 225 Route 59, Airmont, New York. Media interested in covering the event should contact Rita Karl at rkarl@tpt.org or 651-229-1490.



Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS). Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and then on to Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

